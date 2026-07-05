Preview: KI Klaksvik vs Atert Bissen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 05 Jul 2026 22:19

KI Klaksvik welcome Atert Bissen to the Djupumyra Stadium on Tuesday evening for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League tie.

KI drew 0-0 away to league leaders Runavik in their previous outing, while the Yellow and Blacks beat Differdange on penalties to lift the Luxembourg Super Cup.

Match preview

After finishing six points shy of champions Vikingur in 2024, Klaksvik wrestled back their Premier League title a year later, their fourth triumph over the previous five campaigns.

As a result, Magnus Powell’s side have entered this season’s Champions League qualification stage for the fourth time in that span too and will be hoping for a similar run to the one that saw them beat Ferencvaros and Hacken to reach the third round in 2023.

Heading into the contest, the home side are on a patchy run of form though, winless in their latest four matches after tasting victory in the five beforehand and are currently three points shy of Runavik at the summit of the Premier League.

While they have never before played Atert Bissen, KI did face Luxembourgian side FC Differdange 03 in the first round of their 2024-25 Champions League qualification campaign, winning 2-0 at the Djupumyra Stadium before playing out a goalless draw away to progress to the next stage.

Going into the final match of the 2025-26 campaign, Atert Bissen were three points off table toppers Differdange and ended up climbing to the summit at the last by beating the league leaders 1-0 in a winner takes all clash at the Terrain ZAC Klengbousbierg.

Following a historic maiden club BGL Ligue title, halting their final day opponents who had triumphed in each of the previous two campaigns, Vitor Pereira's men will now play in the Champions League qualification stage for the first time ever this season.

What makes the achievement of the Yellow and Blacks all the more impressive is that the triumph came in their debut top-flight season, having won promotion from the Luxembourg Division of Honour the year prior.

Having never played a side from the Faroe Islands before, Tuesday's clash marks a small piece of history for the visitors, who would also become the first ever team from their nation to qualify for the Champions League group or league phase if they were to progress that far.

KI Klaksvik form (all competitions):

W

W

D

L

L

D

Atert Bissen form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

Despite failing to make the breakthrough, Klaksvik's dominant performance away to Runavik makes it highly unlikely that Powell will significantly rotate for Tuesday's game.

Although he picked up a red card on Friday, it is likely that Hallur Hansson starts once again in midfield, while danger man Arni Frederiksberg, who has assisted 12 league goals this season, is deployed on the wing.

Much like their opposition, Atert Bissen will be looking to continue their rich vein of form by sticking with a similar starting lineup to the one that prevailed against Differdange.

Even though he converted the winning penalty last Sunday, we see Joel Rodrigues da Cruz starting on the bench, while Roman Ferber, who was the BGL Ligue's top scorer with 21 strikes last season, leads the line instead.

KI Klaksvik possible starting lineup:

Jensen; Danielsen, Sorensen, Faero, Jean Carlos; Ali, Pavlovic, Hansson; Frederiksberg, Klettskard, Johannesen

Atert Bissen possible starting lineup:

Dupire; Louriz, Mannone, Zeghdane, Marasi; Abi Ramzi, Santos Guimaraes, Pimentel; Eddarraj, Ferber, Rodrigues

We say: KI Klaksvik 2-1 Atert Bissen

There is no question that coming into the contest, the visitors are the form side, winning each of their previous five matches and losing just one of their latest 12 in all competitions.

However, with their previous experience in the competition's qualifying phases, we think Klaksvik will make home advantage count on Tuesday evening and head into the second leg of this Champions League tie with something to hold onto.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.