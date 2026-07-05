Liverpool transfer news: How Bradley Barcola could line up at Anfield as Andoni Iraola searches for Mo Salah replacement

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Jul 2026 22:17

Liverpool are still searching for their successor to Mohamed Salah after missing out on RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande.

The winger was the subject of an official bid from the Reds, but the 19-year-old has reportedly expressed his desire to play for Paris Saint-Germain.

While the news will have come as a blow to Andoni Iraola, Diomande's transfer to PSG could open up the possibility of the Merseysiders making a move for Bradley Barcola.

The PSG winger is already fourth choice at the French club, and he was thought to be high on the Reds' transfer list in 2025.

Iraola needs guaranteed production in the final third, and the additional experience of the 23-year-old would be welcome, though there are concerns about whether he would be comfortable playing on the right side of attack.

Here, Sports Mole examines how Liverpool could line up with Barcola.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

On the right: The Mohamed Salah heir?

The most glaring gap that Barcola could fill in the starting lineup is on the right as the direct replacement for Salah, who left Anfield for free at the end of 2025-26.

Salah was a production machine, and though he only managed to score seven goals and provide seven assists in his final Premier League season, he produced at least 27 goal involvements in each of his first eight league campaigns at Liverpool.

Barcola is in some ways similar in profile to how the Egyptian played during his first few years at the Reds given he is a direct threat behind opposition defences, and he has a strong ability to generate shooting opportunities.

However, the 23-year-old is a very different style of player to Yan Diomande, as well as the later version of Salah, considering the Leipzig star excels as a creative outlet.

Barcola would be expected to supply striker Alexander Isak, but Barcola is better when he receives passes rather than playing them, and he may struggle to adequately set up chances in the box.

There is also the added risk of stifling the impact of the Frenchman by using him on the right considering he has primarily played on the left in his career.

Asking Barcola to alter his game and become a creator would be risky, but he would also find it difficult to replace Salah's goal threat given the differing angles a right-footed option has on the right flank.

© Imago / ANP

On the left: Blocking Rio Ngumoha?

The most natural position for Barcola would be on the left flank where his ability to stretch opposition lines would likely work well with Isak.

Barcola enjoys drifting into central positions and carrying the ball forward during counter-attacks, while Isak is comfortable drifting left from the centre of the pitch.

Liverpool would be a frightening prospect with the two attackers rotating with each other, but there would still be a sizeable hole on the right side of the frontline.

Teenager Rio Ngumoha could be the primary option for the right flank, though the winger prefers to operate on the left.

The 17-year-old only scored two league goals in 2025-26, but he did so in just 560 minutes in the top flight, and he could scale up his scoring with more playing time.

BRADLEY BARCOLA'S PSG STATS (2025-26) Matches: 48 Starts: 35 Goals: 13 Assists: 6

Shifting Ngumoha to the right would limit his ability to cut inside on his stronger right foot and get shots off at goal, though playing him on that side of the pitch may be in the best interests of Liverpool.

The winger has shown a capacity to be creative with his dribbling and crossing, and those aspects of his game would significantly benefit Isak.

Additionally, Barcola has consistently demonstrated his prowess in front of goal - he scored 21 goals and produced 18 assists in all competitions for PSG in 2024-25 - and he would almost certainly be Liverpool's best winger upon arrival.

The Frenchman's seniority would demand a starting spot in his best position, and while Ngumoha may not be at his absolute best on the right, he has been influential there against the likes of Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

If Liverpool want to maximise Isak, they may have no other choice but to use Ngumoha on the right and Barcola on the left.