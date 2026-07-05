Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali "ambition" questioned as Liverpool given midfield transfer verdict

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jul 2026 15:40

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes that Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali choosing to join Tottenham Hotspur means that their ambitions should be questioned.

The Reds were linked with both Fernandes and Tonali earlier in the summer transfer window, as Andoni Iraola aims to bolster his engine room before the start of his debut campaign.

However, Liverpool never made a serious play for either Fernandes or Tonali, who are set to link up under Roberto De Zerbi next season as the Lilywhites prepare to complete a £185m double swoop.

Fernandes's £85m move to Tottenham has been confirmed, while Tonali's £100m switch from Newcastle United is in the works; the Italian has announced that he will be leaving St James' Park for the capital.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, Collymore expressed his view that Liverpool were not genuine contenders for either midfielder, while aiming a dig at Tottenham and anyone opting to move to Hotspur Way over Kirkby after Spurs' 17th-placed Premier League finish last season.

Stan Collymore aims dig at Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali

© Imago / Every Second Media

"I'm not even convinced Liverpool were that deep into either of those deals," Collymore said. "With the greatest respect to Spurs, if you're choosing Tottenham over Liverpool at this stage, then I'd question your ambition.

"I actually don't think Liverpool are desperate for another midfielder. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are more than good enough to start the season.

"I'd also like to see Florian Wirtz used a little deeper at times as an attacking midfielder who can really dictate games. Liverpool have plenty of quality in that area already, so I don't think signing another midfielder is an absolute necessity.

"If anything, it would simply be a case of giving a new manager another player because he's new."

Which midfielders could Liverpool sign this summer?

© Imago / DeFodi Images

While Collymore does not believe that Iraola is desperate for another addition in the centre of the park, some members of the Anfield faithful may think differently.

Curtis Jones is looking increasingly likely to stay after Inter Milan failed to meet Liverpool's demands, but his contract expires in 2027, while Alexis Mac Allister's displays in 2025-26 left a lot to be desired.

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga is apparently a target for the Reds, who have also been linked with Crystal Palace lynchpin Adam Wharton and Lille starlet Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The latter's fellow Ligue 1 talent Lamine Camara - who represents Monaco - has also been name-checked as a possible addition for Liverpool, but the Reds' primary focus appears to be on a new big-money attacker.

Stan Collymore was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of BetGoodwin.