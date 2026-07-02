Mateus Fernandes Tottenham shirt number confirmed as Spurs announce record £85m transfer

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jul 2026 10:36 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 10:38

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the arrival of Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United in a club-record transfer.

The 21-year-old has made the move to North London for a reported £85m fee, smashing Tottenham's previous transfer record of £65m spent on striker Dominic Solanke.

Manchester United were initially seen as the leading contenders for Fernandes's signature, but the Red Devils backed away from a deal after refusing to match Tottenham's £85m bid.

The Portugal international becomes Tottenham's fifth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Andy Robertson, Martin Dubravka, Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi, but his status as Spurs' record signing could be broken in days.

Tottenham have reportedly also agreed a £100m deal for Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, who will soon link up with fellow Spurs newcomer Fernandes in the centre of Roberto De Zerbi's midfield.

Mateus Fernandes's first words as Tottenham player after £85m move confirmed

A message from Mateus! ? pic.twitter.com/PwZXhAGpm2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 2, 2026

Speaking for the first time as a Tottenham player to the club's official channels, Fernandes said: "I'm very excited for this next step. Spurs is a massive club and the Head Coach was a key part of why I have decided to join.

"When we spoke, it was very special. We look at football in the same way - going onto the pitch as a strong team, with fight and energy, to try and win every game. I can't wait to get started, to meet the fans, to meet everyone, and give everything for the Club."

Meanwhile, De Zerbi highlighted the qualities that made Fernandes stand out as a midfield candidate, adding: "I've admired Mateus for a long time because he combines quality on the ball with the intensity and intelligence that are so important in the way we want to play.

"Despite his age, he already has good experience in the Premier League and has shown quality and consistency at this level. Mateus is comfortable under pressure, can progress the ball, works hard for the team and has the courage to make things happen in difficult moments. I believe this is the ideal environment for him to continue his development and I'm excited to start working with him."

Fernandes registered four goals and four assists in 38 games for West Ham following his 2025 arrival from Southampton, but he was unable to save the Irons from relegation to the Championship.

Tottenham confirm Mateus Fernandes shirt number

© Imago / Visionhaus

Tottenham did not immediately confirm Fernandes's shirt number, but the Lilywhites quickly revealed that the 21-year-old will be sporting the number 18 shirt.

Fernandes donned the same jersey during his time with Southampton and West Ham, and he also wore that number for Portugal's Under-19s and Under-21s before stepping up to senior level.

The last Tottenham player to be bestowed with the number 18 shirt was Yang Min-hyeok, who spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Portsmouth and Coventry City and is yet to make his senior Spurs debut.

Notable Tottenham players to sport the 18 include Harry Kane in 2014-15 and Jurgen Klinsmann in 1994-95, while Giovani Lo Celso and Jermain Defoe have also worn that number in recent years.