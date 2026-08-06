Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Spurs offered striker with 19-goal season

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, as Roberto De Zerbi continues his search for attacking reinforcements.

Monaco have struggled for good news this summer as they look to raise funds and balance their finances under Filipe Luis. The Brazilian coach has already lost young talents Aladji Bamba and Kassoum Ouattara, as well as left-back Caio Henrique, and could soon see his best player, Maghnes Akliouche, move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Balogun offered to Tottenham Hotspur

© Iconsport / Paul Kitagaki Jr. / ZUMA Press Wire

According to reports in the English press, Balogun's representatives have approached Tottenham Hotspur directly through intermediaries, offering the 25-year-old as an option to provide competition for Dominic Solanke.

Balogun's contract with Monaco runs until June 2028, but the striker's availability for a reasonable fee has made him an attractive option for Tottenham Hotspur, who have already been busy in the market this summer, adding several defenders and midfielders to De Zerbi's squad.

The American forward, who spent 12 years in Arsenal's academy before making just 10 first-team appearances for the Gunners, joined Monaco from Arsenal in 2023 in a deal worth £34.3m, including a sell-on clause.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Balogun is also set to change representation, with his career now overseen by renowned agent Jorge Mendes, who will reportedly be 'tasked with finding him a new club'.

A standout performer at the World Cup, where he was also at the centre of controversy following a rescinded red card, Balogun scored 19 goals and provided four assists last season for Monaco.

Tottenham weigh up other striker options too

© Imago / Martin Dalton

Balogun is not the only forward on Tottenham Hotspur's radar.

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson has also been offered to the club, though he remains wanted by Aston Villa and Newcastle United as well, while Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen is under consideration, albeit at a price of between £65m and £70m that Spurs currently view as too steep.

Solanke remains De Zerbi's first-choice striker, but his fitness has been a recurring issue, and Tottenham Hotspur are determined to add genuine competition and depth up front before the transfer window closes.

Balogun's proven Ligue 1 output and World Cup form make him one of the more realistic and affordable options on that shortlist.