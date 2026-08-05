Tottenham transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 5

By Ben Knapton | 05 Aug 2026 06:12

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Wednesday, August 5!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as head coach Roberto De Zerbi endeavours to steer Spurs away from the Premier League relegation zone during his first full season at the helm.

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 5?

Tottenham's long-running interest in Andreas Schjelderup hit a clear obstacle when reports emerged that Benfica would only consider selling their Norway winger if they receive what was described as a truly extraordinary offer, with a package of around £47m already having been submitted and rejected.

Benfica's new head coach Marco Silva is understood to have made Schjelderup a cornerstone of his project, a stance that complicates Spurs' position given the 22-year-old had a stellar World Cup, most notably scoring a stunning strike against England in the quarter-finals.

The Nicolas Jackson situation was also clarified, as reports claiming that Tottenham were considering an approach for the £65m-rated Chelsea striker were shot down by Alasdair Gold.

Xabi Alonso's subsequent press conference did not close the door on Jackson departing Stamford Bridge, but it would be a shock if he made the move across the capital.

Tottenham had been tipped to sign Victor Osimhen - valued at an identical amount - as an alternative, but an ex-Spurs goalkeeper warned his old club off signing any number nines in an exclusive Sports Mole interview.

The Savinho deal from Manchester City continues to be described as advancing, though a formal announcement had still not arrived at the time of writing, and De Zerbi is said to be growing impatient for the deal to be completed so that his winger options can be clearly assessed.