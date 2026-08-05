Chelsea transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 5

By Ben Knapton | 05 Aug 2026 05:45

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Wednesday, August 5!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge, as new manager Xabi Alonso shapes his squad for his maiden Premier League season at the helm.

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 5?

Nicolas Jackson's Chelsea future took a clearer shape when Xabi Alonso addressed reporters directly, telling a press conference: "Nico is a great player. He's a threat to play against any defence, so we want to have players that can compete, and Nico for sure is one of them."

Alonso added that the club is "going day by day checking options" on Jackson, comments that stopped well short of committing to keeping the Senegal international beyond this summer but signalled he remains in the manager's thinking.

Chelsea are reportedly open to a sale if a bid exceeding £56m arrives, a figure understood to have been established via the loan arrangement with Bayern Munich last season, but cold water has been poured over Tottenham Hotspur's supposed interest.

Further back, Pep Chavarria is on the verge of completing a £21.4m move from Rayo Vallecano to fill the left-back gap left by Marc Cucurella's departure to Real Madrid, with personal terms already agreed and the announcement expected imminently.

Meanwhile, Manchester City made direct contact with Pedro Neto's representatives over a potential move, a development that gives Chelsea a decision to make over whether to sell a player who contributed 19 goals and assists in the 2024-25 season under Maresca's management.

Mykhaylo Mudryk returned to the squad following the lifting of his doping ban, with Alonso suggesting the Ukrainian could feature against Juventus in pre-season and confirming he was "impressed" by his first training sessions back.