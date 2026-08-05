Man City transfer news: Citizens make 'direct contact' over move to reunite Enzo Maresca with Chelsea star

By Ben Sully | 05 Aug 2026 01:31 , Last updated: 05 Aug 2026 01:34

Manchester City have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Chelsea winger Pedro Neto.

The Citizens will need to add a new winger to Enzo Maresca's squad if Savinho leaves before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian is believed to be open to a potential exit after being restricted to just 11 starts in 31 appearances across the Premier League and Champions League last season.

Tottenham remain one of Savinho's main suitors after failing in their efforts to prise him away from the Etihad Stadium last summer.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Man City make contact with Neto's representatives

Man City have identified Chelsea's Neto as a potential transfer target if Savinho heads through the exit door.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Citizens have made 'direct contact' with Neto's camp over a possible move.

The update claims that Chelsea's valuation will play an important role in whether Man City seriously pursue a deal for the Portugal international.

Spurs are also said to be in the mix for Neto's signature, having identified him as an alternative target to Savinho.

A move to the Etihad Stadium would see the Portuguese winger reunite with the man who brought him to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2024.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Maresca targeting Neto reunion

Neto swiftly established himself as a key part of Maresca's Chelsea side, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists in 51 competitive appearances in the 2024-25 season.

In fact, he scored three goals in six matches as Maresca led the Blues to Club World Cup glory in 2025.

Maresca continued to show his trust in Neto in the first half of the 2025-26 campaign before he left his role as Chelsea boss at the start of the year.

While Neto's asking price remains unclear, Maresca will view the winger as a low-risk transfer target due to his knowledge of his strengths and weaknesses.

Neto will also be aware of Maresca's expectations, and as a player with 180 Premier League games under his belt, he would need very little time to adapt to his new surroundings.