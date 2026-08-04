Nottingham Forest identify Man City midfielder as '£55m' target in Glasner's search for Anderson replacement

By Ben Sully | 05 Aug 2026 00:17 , Last updated: 05 Aug 2026 00:17

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

The Dutchman appears to be heading towards the exit door despite only joining Man City from AC Milan last summer.

The 28-year-old started the first nine Premier League games of the 2025-26 campaign, but he found playing time harder to come by as the season progressed, featuring in just five of Pep Guardiola's 14 league matches in charge.

While Enzo Maresca has since taken over the reins, Reijnders is unlikely to see a dramatic increase in playing time following Elliot Anderson's big-money move from Forest.

The Citizens are also keen to add Lille and Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi to their squad before the end of the transfer window.

© Imago / Sportimage

Forest identify Reijnders as transfer target

With Reijnders at risk of falling further down the pecking order, the Daily Mail are reporting that Forest could offer him a way out of the Etihad Stadium.

The report states that Reijnders, who was linked with Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, has emerged as a £55m target for Oliver Glasner's side.

The Netherlands international is open to the potential transfer, recognising the opportunity to become a key player at another Premier League club.

Forest's interest creates the opportunity for Man City to make a profit on the £46.5m they paid to sign Reijnders from AC Milan.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Why are Forest targeting Reijnders?

The Tricky Trees have bolstered their midfield with the arrival of Xaver Schlager on a free transfer from RB Leipzig.

However, they are still looking to find a suitable option to fill the significant void created by Anderson's move to Man City.

Reijnders is similar to Anderson in the sense that he possesses the ability to break the lines with his passing range, something he showcased during his time at Milan.

In Glasner's preferred 3-4-2-1 system, Reijnders's array of passing would be used to find the two attacking midfielders between the lines and the wing-backs in space when they push up the pitch.