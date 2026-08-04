Preview: Lincoln Red Imps vs Omonia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Aug 2026 23:30

Lincoln Red Imps will be aiming to make home advantage count when they welcome Omonia Nicosia to Europa Sports Park for the first leg of their Europa League qualifying playoff tie on Thursday.

Both sides dropped into the Europa League after suffering elimination in the Champions League qualifiers, with Lincoln Red Imps losing to Mjallby AIF, while Omonia were edged out by Kairat in the second qualifying round.

Match preview

The Red Imps are the reigning champions of Gibraltar and made an encouraging start to their Champions League qualifying campaign.

Juan Manuel Pavon's side eased past Andorran outfit Inter Club d'Escaldes 4-2 on aggregate in the opening qualifying round before their European journey was halted by Mjallby AIF.

The Gibraltarians suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg in Sweden and were then held to a goalless draw on home soil, ending their Champions League hopes at the second qualifying stage.

Lincoln head into Thursday's contest without a win in their last three European matches, although they remain unbeaten in their previous 10 home games across all competitions.

© Imago / GEPA pictures

Omonia are the reigning Cypriot champions after storming to the league title last season, finishing 18 points clear of second-placed AEK Larnaca.

The Queen returned to the Champions League after a lengthy absence, but their campaign was brought to an abrupt end by Kairat in the second qualifying round.

Omonia looked well placed to progress after securing a 1-0 victory in the first leg at home, only for Kairat to overturn the deficit in Kazakhstan and force extra time.

Edmilson's first-half strike levelled the tie on aggregate, and with neither side able to find a decisive goal thereafter, the contest was settled by a penalty shootout, where Omonia suffered a heartbreaking 6-5 defeat.

Lincoln Red Imps Europa League form:

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Omonia Europa League form:

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Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Pavon opted to replace first-choice goalkeeper Jaylan Hankins after a difficult first-leg display against Mjallby, handing Nauzet Garcia the gloves for the return fixture.

Garcia is expected to retain his place between the posts, while Nano, Facu Alvarez and Manu Toledano will all be hoping to add to their goal tallies after finding the net during Lincoln's Champions League qualifying campaign.

Omonia will be without several key players through suspension, including Andronikos Kakoullis and Senou Coulibaly, both of whom were shown red cards in the second leg against Kairat.

Loic Nego, meanwhile, is available again after serving his suspension following the dismissal he received in the first leg and is expected to return to the visitors' starting lineup.

Lincoln Red Imps possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Eersteling, Lopes, Rutjens; Toni, Joe, Mandi, Alvarez, Nano; Toledano, Gomez

Omonia possible starting lineup:

Fabiano; Pepis, Panagiotou, Balkovec, Simic; Maric, Mayambela, Andreou, Costa; Montnor, Tankovic

We say: Lincoln Red Imps 1-0 Omonia

Lincoln Red Imps have turned Europa Sports Park into a difficult venue for visiting sides, and their impressive home record gives them every chance of taking a narrow advantage into the return leg.

Omonia possess greater European pedigree, but the absence of several key players through suspension could prove costly, and we are backing the Gibraltarians to edge a closely fought first leg.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.