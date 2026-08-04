Preview: Ajax vs Shelbourne - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Aug 2026 20:03

In the penultimate round of Conference League qualifying, Ajax will welcome Shelbourne to Johan Cruijff ArenA on Thursday in the first leg of their tie.

The Dutch giants dumped Vojvodina out of the second round of qualifying at the end of July, winning 8-2 on aggregate, while Shelbourne beat Nomme JK Kalju 6-4 in the previous round.

Match preview

Ajax emerged as 4-1 winners in both of their clashes with Vojvodina, the most recent of which came on July 30, and the comfortable nature of their victory was even more impressive considering they conceded the opening goal in the 40th minute.

It would be understandable if supporters felt that the club should be competing at a higher level, as not only are they four-time winners of the Champions League, but the lowest level UEFA competition they have qualified for since the start of the Conference League in 2021 was the Europa League.

Boss Miguel Angel Sanchez may be concerned by the fact that his team had been beaten in the six European fixtures at home prior to their triumph over Vojvodina, though four of those losses came in the Champions League.

The Eredivisie club come into Thursday's clash having only played two competitive games this season, though they have now won their past four matches in all competitions.

De Godenzonen have also achieved victory in each of their last three contests at Johan Cruijff ArenA by a combined score of 7-2.

© Iconsport / Stephen McCarthy, Sportsfile

Shelbourne's tie with Nomme JK Kalju was not as closely fought as the scoreline might suggest given they Irish side led 6-2 on aggregate after they scored in the 15th minute of the second leg on July 30, before their opponents were reduced to 10 men on the half-hour mark.

John Russell has only been in charge for four games, and that second-leg defeat was the second of three losses that he has experienced in the dugout, and a defeat on Thursday would be the team's fourth in five games.

The League of Ireland club are currently fifth in the top flight with 34 points, and they are 10 points from third-placed Bohemians, who occupy the final Conference League playoff spot.

Shelbourne have failed to net in five of their last seven European outings, and they have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 10 matches in all competitions.

The Reds' record on the road in Europe is poor, with the club having lost six, drawn three and won just two of their 11 most recent away trips on the continental stage.

Ajax Conference League form:

W

W

Ajax form (all competitions):

W

W

Shelbourne Conference League form:

W

L

Shelbourne form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / ProShots

Ajax winger Mika Godts started the second leg on the left side of attack, but negotiations between the Dutch club and Paris Saint-Germain over a possible exit are advancing.

If the 21-year-old is unable to play a part on Thursday due to an impending transfer, then perhaps Oliver Edvardsen could be chosen to feature instead.

Davy Klaassen is certain to be selected in midfield, while former Manchester United defender Daley Blind is set to patrol his side's back four.

Shelbourne are sweating over the fitness of attacker Ademipo Odubeko, and should he miss out because of his knock, then expect to see a front three of Evan Caffrey, Rodrigo Freitas and Sean Moore.

The three forwards could be positioned ahead of a midfield three of Daniel Kelly, Kerr McInroy and Ali Coote, while Kameron Ledwidge and Paddy Barrett are likely to start as centre-backs.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Paes; Rosa, Bouwman, Blind, Wijndal; Klaassen, Regeer, Gloukh; Berghuis, Dolberg, Edvardsen

Shelbourne possible starting lineup:

Beach; Mbeng, Ledwidge, Barrett, Norris; Kelly, McInroy, Coote; Caffrey, Freitas, Moore

We say: Ajax 2-0 Shelbourne

Ajax may not boast the best record at home in Europe, but their form at Johan Cruijff ArenA is heavily skewed by their appearances in the Champions League.

Shelbourne have struggled in all competitions of late, and given they have the disadvantage of playing as the away side in the first leg, it would not be surprising if they had to overcome a deficit in the second leg.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.