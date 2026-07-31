Bradley Barcola news: Liverpool given 'optimistic' update as PSG decision could facilitate £100m transfer to Premier League

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Aug 2026 00:44 , Last updated: 01 Aug 2026 00:44

Paris Saint-Germain are optimistic that they can sign Ajax winger Mika Godts, who could be seen as a replacement for Bradley Barcola, the latest report has revealed.

The summer transfer window is entering its final month, and a number of clubs still have significant gaps in their squads.

Liverpool are yet to truly replace Mohamed Salah, who left for free at the end of 2025-26, though they have been consistently linked with PSG winger Barcola.

News that Yan Diomande had opted to join Real Madrid instead of the French champions came as a blow to the Reds, as Luis Enrique was less likely to sanction an exit without a direct replacement.

However, journalist Djamel has revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that PSG are confident that they will sign Ajax winger Godts, who plays in the same position as Barcola on the left.

© Iconsport / ProShots

Bradley Barcola to Liverpool: Is he the Mohamed Salah replacement?

Barcola has predominantly played on the left in his career, though he does have experience operating as a number nine and as a right-winger.

The 23-year-old could be seen as the direct replacement for Salah, though he is not a specialist dribbler, and his goal production would arguably be limited on the right.

BRADLEY BARCOLA AT PSG Matches: 151 Starts: 107 Goals: 39 Assists: 35

Instead, the PSG star is more likely to be the leading winger for Liverpool on the left, though it would be unfair to expect him to replicate the impact of the Egyptian.

Liverpool will find it impossible to replace Salah with one player, but Barcola could play a significant role alongside the likes of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz in the next great Reds forward line.

Whether the Merseysiders can afford to pay PSG's reported price demands remains to be seen, but even though a fee in excess of £100m is steep, the 23-year-old is one of the best wingers on the market.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport

When could Bradley Barcola make Liverpool debut?

The Reds begin the new Premier League season away to Newcastle United on August 23, and while Barcola is good enough to make an impact without significant time on the training pitch, it remains to be seen if he would be fit enough to start that match.

Barcola only left the France squad at the World Cup after they finished fourth following their 6-4 loss to England on July 18, and he has not yet returned to training.

There is a chance that the winger could make an appearance in that game if he signs soon, though fans may have to wait until September until the forward makes his full debut for the Merseysiders.