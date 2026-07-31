Coventry City transfer news: Liverpool make 'initial contact' for Frank Lampard summer target

By Darren Plant | 31 Jul 2026 11:36

Liverpool are reportedly interested in securing a deal for AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

With just 11 months remaining on his contract at San Siro, the England international has been made available for transfer.

Once that became apparent, it was allegedly Coventry City who expressed the most interest in attracting the 28-year-old back to the Premier League.

Sky Blues boss Frank Lampard knows Tomori from their time at Chelsea, and the versatile defender would have likely become first choice at the CBS Arena.

However, as per TuttoJuve, it is Liverpool who are now regarded as one of the frontrunners.

© Imago / David Rawcliffe, Propaganda Photo

Liverpool make surprise Tomori bid

The report claims that Liverpool have already held early discussions with AC Milan to determine whether agreeing a deal is plausible.

New boss Andoni Iraola had already wanted to sign a new centre-back before Joe Gomez suffered an injury in a recent pre-season friendly.

Iraola is said to be in the market for a defender who is experienced and versatile, someone very much in the mould of Tomori.

While talks are not at an advanced stage, Liverpool are interested in adding the Serie A title winner to their senior ranks for 2026-27.

A previous report has claimed that AC Milan's hierarchy would consider proposals between €15m (£12.8m) and €20m (£17.07m).

© Iconsport

Tomori the ideal signing for Liverpool?

Such has been Liverpool's defensive additions across the last year or so that Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni are viewed as a potential long-term partnership once Virgil van Dijk no longer represents the Merseyside giants.

Both of the prospects must overcome recent serious injury issues and acclimatise to English football before they can make that kind of step.

In the short term, Liverpool require a replacement for Ibrahima Konate and someone who can take on a similar role to that of Gomez, who has an history of injury issues.

Tomori has the credentials to fill that void, the former Chelsea youngster having made 214 appearances for AC Milan and racked up 32 Champions League outings during his career.

Although Liverpool fans will be justified in not wanting to see Tomori become first choice at Anfield, he can fill a gap in the short term and provide cover at full-back.