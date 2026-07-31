Preview: Silkeborg vs Copenhagen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 31 Jul 2026 11:31 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 11:31

Copenhagen will be looking to continue their winning start to the Danish Superliga season when they travel to Silkeborg on Sunday.

The hosts currently sit sixth in the league, while the visitors are top after just one game.

Match preview

Silkeborg finished ninth in the Superliga last season and have entered a new era under manager Morten Dahm Kjaergaard.

Kjaergaard replaced Kent Nielsen at the helm over the summer after he decided to quit the club and become an assistant to Danish national team boss Brian Riemer.

Silkeborg began the new season with a 1-1 draw away to Randers, with Oliver Ross bagging an equaliser after Mike Themsen had scored the opener.

It is worth noting that Silkeborg have only made one new signing so far, with winger Lucas Riisgard arriving from Aarhus Fremad, while four players have departed the club.

That includes last season's top scorer Tonni Adamsen, who joined Rapid Wien on a free transfer after bagging 19 goals across all competitions.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Copenhagen, meanwhile, finished seventh in the Superliga last season but qualified for European football after winning the relegation round and the European playoff match.

Bo Svensson's side are now set to face Hungarian side Debrecen in the final round of Conference League qualifying after beating Plissya Zhytomyr 5-4 on aggregate in the previous round.

Copenhagen are unbeaten in all competitions so far this season, having also beaten Lyngby 3-2 in their Superliga opener.

Birger Meling bagged a brace for Copenhagen, before former Southampton and Celtic star Mohamed Elyounoussi netted a late winner.

Copenhagen will be full of confidence heading into the clash, with Silkeborg having won just one of their last 11 meetings across all competitions.

It is also worth noting that Copenhagen have thumped Silkeborg 4-0 and 7-0 in their last two meetings.

Silkeborg Danish Superliga form:

D

Copenhagen Danish Superliga form:

W

Copenhagen form (all competitions):

D W W

Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Silkeborg will have to make at least one change, with Ross picking up an injury after scoring against Randers.

Riisgaard is expected to replace him in the starting lineup and will provide attacking support alongside Callum McCowatt, with Rami Al Hajj leading the line.

Copenhagen are set to keep Elyounoussi and Robert out wide after they both scored against Polissya Zhytomyr, with Andreas Cornelius set to start up front.

Captain Thomas Delaney and ex-West Ham player Alex Kral are likely to start in midfield.

Silkeborg possible starting lineup:

Andresen; Gammelby, Moller, Ostrom; Lorents, Larsen, Kirk, Westh; McCowatt, Riisgaard; Al Hajj

Copenhagen possible starting lineup:

Kotarski; Meling, Suzuki, Bejimo, Lopez; Delaney, Kral; Elyounoussi, Moukoko, Robert; Cornelius

We say: Silkeborg 0-3 Copenhagen

Copenhagen have an excellent record against Silkeborg and have made an impressive start to the new season, which is why we are backing them to pick up all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.