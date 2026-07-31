Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries receive 'green light' to complete £26m Antonio Silva signing

By Ben Sully | 31 Jul 2026 11:44

Benfica boss Marco Silva has reportedly permitted Antonio Silva to travel to England ahead of his proposed move to Bournemouth.

The Cherries identified Silva as a suitable replacement for Marcos Senesi, who left upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

While the two clubs had made progress in negotiations, Benfica were reluctant to sanction a sale until after their Europa League second-round qualifying tie against St Gallen.

Silva played the full duration of the tie, starting in central defence for the narrow 2-1 first-leg defeat and Thursday's emphatic 5-0 home win.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Silva set to complete Bournemouth move

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have now signed a deal for Silva to complete a move worth £26m.

Bournemouth will pay a guaranteed €25m(£21.4m) fee plus a further €5m (£4.3m) in potential add-ons.

Benfica head coach Marco Silva has given the green light for the 22-year-old to travel to England to complete his medical.

The transfer brings an end to the defender's 10-year association with Benfica, where he progressed through the academy system before going on to make 183 competitive appearances for the senior side.

© Imago / GEPA pictures

Silva to add European experience to Bournemouth squad

The highly-rated centre-back is set to become the club's second signing of the summer window after the arrival of striker Alvaro Rodriguez from Elche.

Silva will add valuable European experience to a club that is set to compete in UEFA competition for the first time in its history, having made 41 appearances across qualifying and the main draws of the Champions League and Europa League.

Marco Rose could pair the right-footed defender, who likes to play as the left centre-back, with Bafode Diakite or James Hill.

The Bournemouth boss can also call upon the young duo of Veljko Milosavljevic and Matai Akinmboni.