Eli Junior Kroupi injury: Manchester United's 'interest' in talented youngster 'cools' after significant surgery blow

By Seye Omidiora | 29 Jul 2026 19:21 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 19:33

Bournemouth have been dealt a devastating injury blow ahead of the new Premier League campaign after striker Eli Junior Kroupi underwent surgery on a fractured fifth metatarsal.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the 20-year-old sustained the severe foot injury during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria earlier this week.

Following immediate medical assessments, the French forward was flown back to the United Kingdom to undergo the necessary operation on Wednesday afternoon.

?⛔️ Official: Eli Junior Kroupi undergoes surgery after suffering a fifth metatarsal fracture.



Bournemouth striker expected to be out for 3/4 months based on recovery schedule. ?? pic.twitter.com/Z6ArzyetWF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2026

Newly appointed head coach Marco Rose will now be forced to drastically alter his tactical preparations without his talismanic attacker.

Medical staff anticipate that Kroupi will be sidelined for up to four months as he begins an extensive rehabilitation programme.

Bournemouth suffer 'major setback' following Junior Kroupi surgery

© Iconsport / PA Images

The news comes as a bitter disappointment for a player who enjoyed a scintillating breakthrough season in English football last term.

Kroupi originally arrived on the south coast from Lorient in 2025 and rapidly established himself as a vital component of the starting lineup.

The versatile attacker registered a highly impressive 13 goals across 33 top-flight appearances to help Bournemouth secure European qualification.

Kroupi's consistent performances naturally attracted concrete interest from several elite clubs across the continent ahead of the summer transfer window.

Transfer speculation 'cools' following long-term Kroupi injury

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

This untimely spell on the treatment table will almost certainly end any realistic prospect of a lucrative summer departure from the Vitality Stadium.

Although Bournemouth were seeking a nine-figure sum, reported suitors such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are now expected to pursue alternative targets rather than gamble on an injured player.

Bournemouth will ironically feel a slight sense of relief that their prized asset is now highly likely to remain at the club.

The club must now focus on ensuring the youngster completes a thorough recovery process before reintegrating him into competitive action closer to November.

The Cherries will desperately need him firing on all cylinders when they eventually embark on their maiden Europa League adventure.