Man United transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 28

By Ben Knapton | 28 Jul 2026 09:36

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Tuesday, July 28!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford, as head coach Michael Carrick strengthens his Red Devils squad ahead of their highly-anticipated return to the Champions League.

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on July 28?

The most notable piece of United transfer business discussed on July 27 was the emergence of a potential deal involving Manu Kone and Marcus Rashford with Roma, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that the Serie A club are interested in the forward and that United's desire for Kone could form the basis of a negotiated solution.

Roma value Kone at around £51m, while any permanent Rashford arrangement in Italy would be complicated by the 28-year-old's wages, making a loan with United covering a significant portion of his salary the more realistic scenario.

Rashford scored 14 goals and contributed 14 assists across 49 appearances at Barcelona last season before the Catalans declined their £26m buy option, leaving the forward's future in limbo amid suggestions that Michael Carrick could welcome him back into the ranks.

The Roma angle matters not just for Rashford but for United's midfield search: if a Kone deal can be structured around Rashford's value rather than a full cash payment, United could fill the Casemiro-sized void they have so far failed to address.

The Aurelien Tchouameni door may not be fully closed either, as despite talk of a new contract with Real Madrid, there is still a chance that he could leave the Bernabeu for the right fee.