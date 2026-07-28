Chelsea transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 28

By Ben Knapton | 28 Jul 2026 08:53

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Tuesday, July 28!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge, as new manager Xabi Alonso shapes his squad for his maiden Premier League season at the helm.

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on July 28?

The most striking development over the past 24 hours was Fabrizio Romano confirming that Chelsea are pursuing two seasoned England internationals simultaneously, with personal terms no obstacle for either.

Both Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck are supposedly open to a Chelsea move, with personal terms already discussed in both cases, Henderson available as a free agent from Brentford and Welbeck requiring club-to-club negotiation with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The pursuit of Welbeck was described as attractive to Alonso due to the leadership and reliable goal output the 35-year-old would provide, after the erstwhile Arsenal forward scored 13 Premier League goals last season.

Chelsea are also considered favourites to sign Henderson, although the England international would risk burning bridges with Liverpool supporters by moving across the capital.

The dual pursuit represents a significant change of strategy for BlueCo, who have generally recruited below the age of 25 since their 2022 takeover.

Alonso addressed the transfer window at a press conference in Australia on Monday, suggesting that "some things might happen" while declining to commit to a squad size target, with Lacroix confirmed to be joining from Crystal Palace in a £52m deal.

Lacroix's arrival leaves Chelsea with nine centre-backs on the books, and a defensive clear-out is therefore expected to materialise, Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi likely leading the way.

Barcelona's Gerard Martin was also added to Chelsea's defensive shortlist on July 27, with Alonso drawn to the 24-year-old's ability to play as both a left-back and a left-sided centre-back, though AC Milan are currently leading that race.