Chelsea transfer news: Fabrizio Romano clarifies Xabi Alonso and veterans' stance in 'major update' ahead of first pre-season game

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Jul 2026 00:29 , Last updated: 28 Jul 2026 00:33

Chelsea are said to be advancing in their pursuit of highly experienced Premier League veterans Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The West London club have already held extensive discussions with both players and successfully agreed personal terms to facilitate the double transfer.

Xabi Alonso is reportedly determined to integrate proven leadership qualities into a youthful dressing room as the Blues look to refine their squad and challenge for major domestic honours.

The Blues could not land Sunderland and Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka earlier in the window, leaving them to find experienced alternatives elsewhere.

Chelsea 'negotiate' with Brighton for Welbeck as Henderson 'awaits' free transfer

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Henderson is preparing to depart Brentford as a free agent and is entirely open to making the switch across the capital.

The 36-year-old midfielder remains a highly respected figure in English football and would offer valuable tactical composure in central areas without requiring a transfer fee.

Meanwhile, the Blues are currently locked in direct negotiations with Brighton to finalise a compensation package for Welbeck.

?? Both Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck are ready and open for Chelsea move.



Personal terms already discussed and not an issue.



Henderson to leave Brentford as free agent; club to club talks for Welbeck. pic.twitter.com/oiVO20zWjE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2026

The 35-year-old striker enjoyed a prolific domestic campaign on the south coast last season, scoring 13 Premier League goals, and would provide Chelsea with a reliable focal point in attack to complement their existing offensive prospects.

What could Henderson and Welbeck signings mean for Chelsea?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Undeniably, bringing players such as Henderson and Welbeck to Stamford marks a shift in approach for the Blues.

Under BlueCo, the West London outfit have leaned heavily on players aged 18 to 24, many of whom lacked sufficient top-flight experience.

Alonso's arrival coincided with Chelsea's ultimately unsuccessful pursuit of Xhaka, but the capital club have not stopped pursuing experienced signings.

While some supporters may feel the club have now gone to the other extreme, they cannot be accused of failing to back their new manager in the transfer market.