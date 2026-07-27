Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo admitting mistakes, 'working' on second incredible deal for England veteran

By Darren Plant | 27 Jul 2026 21:27

Chelsea are reportedly moving towards securing the signing of Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson.

While the Blues prepare to face Western Sydney Wanderers in a friendly on Tuesday, BlueCo are seemingly working hard behind the scenes.

A report emerged on Monday afternoon which claimed that Chelsea are pushing to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Danny Welbeck.

Targeting a player in his mid-thirties is a clear change of strategy from BlueCo, who have generally acquired players below the age of 25 since their arrival in 2022.

However, as per The Athletic's David Ornstein, Chelsea have registered an interest in adding Henderson to Xabi Alonso's squad.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Chelsea receive Henderson encouragement

The report claims that a number of Premier League clubs are entertaining the idea of signing the 36-year-old.

Nevertheless, Chelsea are said to be regarded as the current favourites to tempt the England World Cup representative into a remarkable transfer.

Despite Henderson having one year left on his contract, Brentford chiefs are prepared to allow him to move to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

There is allegedly a positive relationship between the two clubs, seemingly leaving it up to Henderson whether he wishes to make the switch to Chelsea.

Henderson made 32 Premier League appearances for Brentford last season, the Bees agonisingly missing out on European football on the final day of the campaign.

© Imago / Sportimage

Henderson deal would be another major Chelsea coup

While Henderson would not be a regular starter in Alonso's engine room, he would bring the leadership and experience that it is lacking.

For all of the qualities that Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez possess, they are not effective as a partnership and both have the immaturity that has cost Chelsea in the past.

The assumption is that Romeo Lavia or Dario Essugo would go out on loan if Henderson makes the shortest of switches across West London.