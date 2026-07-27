Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso adds £30m Barcelona titan to his summer 'defensive shortlist'

By Lewis Blain | 27 Jul 2026 12:22

Chelsea have added Gerard Martin to their list of defensive targets as new boss Xabi Alonso continues reshaping his squad ahead of the new season.

The Barcelona defender has emerged as an attractive option thanks to his versatility and growing reputation in Spain.

However, the Blues face strong competition from Italy for his signature.

Xabi Alonso wants Gerard Martin at Chelsea

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

According to emerging reports, Alonso has placed Martin on his 'defensive shortlist' this summer.

The Spanish head coach hugely admires the 24-year-old because of his ability to operate both as a traditional left-back and as a left-sided centre-back, making him an ideal fit for a variety of tactical systems.

However, AC Milan are currently leading the race after increasing their offer towards €35 million (£30 million), while the Blues are yet to submit a formal bid.

Barcelona would prefer to keep the former Spain U21 international, with Hansi Flick viewing him as an important member of his squad, although the Catalan club could consider a sale if a significant offer arrives.

Chelsea could land a versatile bargain in Gerard Martin

© Imago

For around £30 million, Martin could prove to be one of the smartest defensive signings available this summer.

His biggest strength is his versatility - comfortable at left-back and equally capable of slotting into a back three, he offers the tactical flexibility that Alonso is likely to demand as he switches between different formations throughout the season.

The 6 foot 1 titan is also technically accomplished, composed in possession and well-suited to building attacks from deep, all qualities that have become synonymous with Barcelona's academy graduates.

Chelsea have lost some quality on the left side of defence following the exit of Marc Cucurella, so adding a player capable of covering two positions would significantly improve the squad's depth while giving Alonso more tactical options across a long campaign.

The biggest question is whether Chelsea are prepared to outbid Milan for a player Barcelona are reluctant to lose.

For the fee mooted, Martin represents excellent value, but entering a prolonged bidding war may not. If the Blues can strike a deal at the right price, however, they would be signing a defender entering his prime with the profile to become an important part of Alonso's long-term project.