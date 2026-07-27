Chelsea news: Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli praised by Xabi Alonso ahead of Western Sydney Wanderers friendly

By Darren Plant | 27 Jul 2026 11:07

Xabi Alonso has claimed that Chelsea starlet Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli has "special qualities".

The 16-year-old has been selected in a 27-player squad for the pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

Chelsea get that schedule underway with a friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers on Tuesday.

Despite his young age, Nicoll-Jazuli - who was born in Australia - has been included in the group, the teenager having the opportunity to make an impression on his new manager.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Alonso revealed that he is seeing things in the prospect that "you don't see that often".

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Alonso heaps praises on Nicoll-Jazuli

Alonso also stressed the need to "help" the central midfielder during the next phase of his development.

The Spaniard said: "I was informed yesterday that he was born in Sydney, so it was a surprise. But he’s one of those talented players that come from the academy.

"Really impressed with him, with other ones but Mahdi is a talent that we need to help, we need to develop because he has special qualities that you don’t see that often with from a 16-year-old guy.

"I don’t know if he has an Australian passport but it will be tough for him to choose in the future."

He added: "He has great dynamism, he has quality, very complete player. He can pass short, he can dribble in the middle. He has made a good impression so far."

© Iconsport / Michael Melia / Michael Melia - B2778 / Avalon

What are the chances of Nicoll-Jazuli being fast-tracked by Chelsea?

Nicoll-Jazuli does not turn 17 years of age until January, emphasising how far there is to go with his development.

Two goals and five assists have come from 27 appearances for Chelsea Under-18s, but perhaps the most telling statistic is how many outings he has made for the Under-21s.

As many as 294 minutes have been racked up over seven games, Nicoll-Jazuli also playing 62 minutes of an EFL Trophy tie at Northampton when he was 15 years old.

Right now, Nicoll-Jazuli will have to bide his time with regards to competitive senior minutes in 2026-27, but Alonso will leave the door open for a first-team debut if he can make a positive impact for the Under-21s.