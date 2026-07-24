Chelsea injury news: Pre-season blow as two new signings suffer injuries, left out of 27-player travelling squad

By Darren Plant | 24 Jul 2026 12:03

Chelsea have named a 27-player squad for their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia, but new signing Emanuel Emegha has been left out.

With several players, including £117m addition Morgan Rogers, having been involved at the World Cup until the knockout stages, there is somewhat of a youthful look to the group selected for the upcoming five matches.

However, Emegha, who has arrived from Strasbourg, had been expected to feature as he bids to showcase his qualities to Xabi Alonso in what is now a competitive attack.

As per BBC Sport journalists Nizaar Kinsella and Sami Mokbel, the Netherlands international picked up a hamstring injury during a behind-closed-doors friendly with Bromley.

Emegha has subsequently been ruled out for the games that will take place in Australia, although it is suggested that he may return for the fixtures that follow in Asia.

Fellow new arrival Geovany Quenda has also been left out due to what is claimed to be a less serious fitness issue.

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman / AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Alonso names youthful Chelsea pre-season squad

While Alonso will be wanting to assess as many senior players as possible, the Chelsea travelling squad includes a wide array of prospects.

The likes of academy starlets Reggie Walsh, Reggie Watson and Ryan Kavuma-McQueen are among the youngsters to be selected.

So is Kazakh prospect Dastan Satpaev, who will officially sign for the club in August when he turns 18 years of age.

Omari Kellyman, who spent last season on loan at Cardiff City, is also included.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Chelsea squad for pre-season tour of Australia and Asia in full

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Teddy Sharman-Lowe, Ted Curd

Defenders: Marco Palestra, Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Mamadou Sarr, Tosin Adarabioyo, Olutayo Subuloye, Aaron Anselmino, Levi Colwill, Jorrel Hato, Landon Emenalo

Midfielders: Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, Reggie Walsh, Omari Kellyman, Reggie Watson,

Forwards: Cole Palmer, Jamie Gittens, Estevao Willian, Ryan Kavuma-McQueen, Dastan Satpaev, Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap