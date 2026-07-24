Leeds United vs. Wrexham: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

By Darren Plant | 24 Jul 2026 10:38

Leeds United commence their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Wrexham in the United States on Saturday night.

While the Premier League club are participating in their first game of the summer, their Championship opponents have already played twice, including beating Manchester United last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Leeds United vs. Wrexham kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 12.30am (BST) on Sunday.

Where is Leeds United vs. Wrexham being played?

The pre-season contest between Leeds and Wrexham is being played at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

NFL side Tampa Bay Buccaneers play at the 69,218-capacity stadium, with the venue having staged three Super Bowls since 2001.

How to watch Leeds United vs. Wrexham in the UK

Online streaming

Leeds United will be screening the fixture on LUTV, with the match available to watch for a fee of £5.

This can be accessed through the LUTV website or via the official Leeds United app. This is available worldwide, but not to viewers in the United States.

Wrexham are also providing streaming via their official website for £4.99. This will only be available for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match are expected to be available via the club's official X and YouTube accounts at some point after the full-time whistle.

What is at stake for Leeds United vs. Wrexham?

Leeds have travelled to the United States with a squad of 30 players, Daniel Farke eager for minutes to be racked up ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

With some players likely to be absent from this game due to their World Cup efforts, this may prove to be more of a fitness exercise for those who are available.

Meanwhile, Wrexham will be playing in their third fixture, a goalless draw at Polish side Wisla Krakow being followed by a 1-0 triumph over Man United last weekend.

Phil Parkinson will want his players to make a further statement of intent against another top-flight side.

> Click here to read our full match preview of Leeds United vs. Wrexham