Arsenal transfer news: Gunners now 'offered' £34m William Saliba replacement - it's not Ezri Konsa

By Lewis Blain | 24 Jul 2026 07:56

Arsenal have been offered Sporting CP defender Zeno Debast as Mikel Arteta searches for cover following William Saliba's long-term injury.

The Belgium international has emerged as one of several options being explored, with the Gunners determined to strengthen without overspending.

Debast has now been put forward via intermediaries.

Arsenal offered William Saliba replacement

© Imago / ZUMA Press

According to reports, Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Sporting CP defender Zeno Debast.

The Premier League Champions are yet to hold formal talks over a deal, but they have reportedly not ruled out a move after learning the Belgium international could be available for around €40 million (£34 million).

Debast is understood to have been admired by Arsenal's scouting department previously, while Manchester United have also tracked the 22-year-old in recent years.

With Arsenal unwilling to match Aston Villa's valuation of Ezri Konsa and keen to avoid another blockbuster outlay after walking away from Morgan Rogers, Debast has emerged as a far more affordable alternative.

Who is Zeno Debast?

© Iconsport / Belga

Debast has quietly developed into one of Europe's most promising young defenders.

The Belgian joined Sporting CP from Anderlecht last summer and has continued his rapid development, impressing with his composure in possession, intelligent positioning and ability to build attacks from the back. Comfortable stepping into midfield when required, he also offers the versatility Arteta values highly in his defenders.

At just 22, Debast already combines top-level domestic and European experience with significant room for improvement, making his reported £34 million valuation look increasingly attractive in today's market.

He is not the finished article in the same mould as Saliba, and replacing one of the world's best centre-backs is never straightforward. However, Arsenal are looking for value as well as quality, and Debast appears to tick both boxes.

If Arteta wants a defender capable of growing into a long-term starter while immediately strengthening the squad, Debast could prove to be one of the smartest options available, particularly when compared to alternatives likely to cost almost twice as much.