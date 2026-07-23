Arsenal warned of Alexander Isak transfer repeat after Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle developments

By Brendan McGilligan | 23 Jul 2026 10:15

Arsenal have been linked to several players in a number of positions as they look to strengthen their midfield and attack, such as Morgan Rogers, Bradley Barcola, and Julian Alvarez, but Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes has now emerged as a standout target.

Having now opened talks over a £75m deal, Arsenal have been told by Newcastle to 'come to the table', but negotiations will be far from straightforward.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, thanks to Bet Victor, ex-Gunners striker Jeremie Aliadiere has warned his former club about signing the Brazilian, referencing Liverpool's troubles with Alexander Isak last season.

"It could be a saga again, because, yeah, it's just obviously you can hear from Newcastle's point of view that they don't really want it there.

“And that kind of sounds like they were saying with Isak last year. So, you just think hopefully it won't drag on too long.

“But hopefully Arsenal will get things moving quickly and try to sign in players. I know that they needed to sell before they could buy, which is understandable to balance the books and also for places because you don't want to have too many in the same position and end up just upsetting players and not giving players enough game time. And so, you've got to be quite smart in your recruitment.”

© Iconsport / Trask Smith / CSM via ZUMA Press Wire

Jeremie Aliadiere believes Arsenal need ‘smart recruitment’ to keep the squad happy

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions in 2025 and under Arne Slot, they spent heavily in the transfer window last summer in an attempt to help them retain their crown.

Unfortunately, it was a season to forget for the Reds and the Dutchman, as by the end of the campaign they had relinquished their title and their manager had lost his job.

While it is not solely to blame for what happened across the campaign, Liverpool’s preparations were not helped by a long, dragged-out transfer saga with Newcastle United regarding the future of Isak.

The Reds signed the Swedish international just before the transfer deadline, but neither club appeared to benefit from the saga.

Fans of the Gunners, and probably Newcastle, will be hopeful that it does not turn into a transfer saga that could disrupt their preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign like Isak’s last summer.