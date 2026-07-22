Arsenal transfer news: Bruno Guimaraes saga takes fresh twist as Gunners told to "come to the table"

By Lewis Blain | 22 Jul 2026 12:16

The saga surrounding Arsenal and their reported interest in Bruno Guimaraes has taken another significant turn this week.

The Newcastle United captain is understood to be keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium, but the Gunners are yet to make an official approach.

Now, they have been told exactly what they need to do next.

Arsenal told to follow up Bruno Guimaraes interest with a bid

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According to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie, Arsenal have still not made direct contact with Newcastle despite exploring the conditions of a deal through intermediaries.

The Magpies are said to be frustrated by the situation and have even reached out to the Premier League champions to establish whether their interest is genuine.

Downie claims Newcastle will only consider selling Guimaraes for a fee starting with an "eight", valuing their captain at more than £80 million, despite the midfielder expressing a desire to join the Gunners.

With the 28-year-old reportedly eager to challenge for the biggest honours, Newcastle now face the difficult task of trying to keep hold of one of their most influential players.

The Sky Sports News reporter added: "Newcastle aren't going to win the Premier League. He wants to win titles. He wants to have the opportunity to do that. But Arsenal need to come to the table and show Newcastle the colour of their money."

Do Arsenal need Bruno Guimaraes?

© Iconsport / SUSA

On paper, Arsenal's midfield already looks stacked with quality, but the timing of this potential move makes plenty of sense.

Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino have all enjoyed deep World Cup runs and are likely to return later than many of their teammates, leaving Arteta with a disrupted pre-season in the middle of the pitch.

Adding a proven Premier League performer like Guimaraes would not only ease that transition but also give the reigning champions another genuine leader capable of controlling matches at the highest level.

His blend of defensive intensity, technical quality and durability has made him one of the league's most complete midfielders, and he would fit seamlessly into Arteta's possession-based system.

Whether Arsenal are prepared to spend more than £80 million on arguably a likely rotational piece is another question, but if they are serious about signing Guimaraes, Newcastle's message is clear - stop speaking through intermediaries and make a formal offer.

Only then will Arsenal discover whether one of the summer's biggest transfers is genuinely achievable.