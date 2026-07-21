Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta's men 'open talks' over move for £75m Premier League star

By Carter White | 21 Jul 2026 14:45

Arsenal have reportedly opened direct talks with Newcastle United for star player Bruno Guimaraes.

The 28-year-old has been linked extensively to the Premier League champions in recent times, with the midfielder supposedly reaching an agreement with Arsenal over personal terms of a potential switch.

However, Newcastle are reluctant to lose one of their key men, who has spent the summer so far on international duty at the World Cup for Brazil, with Carlo Ancelotti's side stuttering throughout the tournament.

Whilst Mikel Arteta was preparing for a return to pre-season training, his Brazilian midfield target was being dumped out of football's greatest competition by Erling Haaland and Norway at the last-16 stage.

Guimaraes managed an impressive four assists at the World Cup across matches against Morocco, Scotland and Japan before drawing an unfortunate blank in the clash with Stale Solbakken's troops.

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Arsenal 'open direct talks' for Guimaraes

According to The Times, Premier League holders Arsenal have made a huge step in their pursuit of Newcastle man Guimaraes, whose four-year association with the North-East giants could be approaching its end.

The report states that the Gunners have opened direct talks with the Magpies regarding a deal for the 28-year-old for the first time, with initial discussions about the player held via intermediaries.

It is understood that Arteta's side are willing to pay £60m for the services of the 48-time Brazil international, who has played in the Premier League since joining Newcastle from Lyon in January 2022.

However, Eddie Howe's men are supposedly looking to hold out for at least £75m for the talent, given the midfielder's importance to the St James' Park project over the past five top-flight campaigns.

Painfully to those of a Magpies persuasion, it is believed that Guimaraes is very keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, with the Geordies unable to provide European football after a midtable finish last term.

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Arsenal beaten on transfer front

After providing an assist in England's World Cup semi-final versus Argentina, Morgan Rogers is closing in on a high-profile move to a London giant, however, Arsenal are set to miss out on his signature.

Seemingly at the last moment, aggressive spenders Chelsea have agreed a £117m deal for the Aston Villa and Three Lions star, with the Gunners unwilling to enter a bidding war this summer.

As a result, Arsenal's attention is now firmly focused on the capture of Guimaraes, who is set to become a very unpopular figure in the North-East as he looks to retain his status as a Champions League footballer.