Man City heartbreak as Rodri 'dreams' of transfer to European heavyweights this summer

By Carter White | 21 Jul 2026 15:09

Manchester City hero Rodri has reportedly set his heart on a move to Real Madrid amid contract uncertainty.

The 30-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, with Manchester City supposedly doing everything they can to retain the services of the world-class lynchpin.

Rodri is enjoying a well-deserved rest following an outstanding summer, in which he lifted the World Cup with Spain after beating Lionel Messi's Argentina during the showpiece match in New Jersey on Sunday.

Following a seven-week spell under the reign of Luis de la Fuente on the international scene, the Spanish midfielder will return to a new era on the blue side of Manchester, with Enzo Maresca now in charge.

The former Leicester City and Chelsea boss has replaced legendary manager Pep Guardiola, who is now being linked with an extraordinary move to take control of Italy ahead of Euro 2028 in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

© Iconsport / Niyi Fote/ZUMA Press Wire

Rodri 'dreaming' of Real Madrid move

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have been dealt a major blow in their quest to keep Rodri at the football club past the conclusion of the 2026-27 Premier League term.

The report claims that the Citizens' contract discussions with the World Cup winner have stalled, despite the English powerhouses putting an offer on the table for the 30-year-old in April.

After seven years in the Premier League, it is understood that Rodri would 'love' a return to his homeland, where he has previously played in the first teams of Villarreal and Atletico Madrid during the 2010s.

Additionally, it is believed that the Balon D'Or winner is dreaming of a switch to Real Madrid, however, Los Blancos club president Florentino Perez is not eyeing up a move for the player at the moment.

Rodri has supposedly wanted the Bernabeu switch for the past few months, but it remains to be seen whether his Real Madrid dream becomes a newfound reality over the next few seasons.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man City losing leaders

After a trophy-laden decade of dominance in the English game, Guardiola left Manchester City at the end of last season, ending his exceptional reign with a domestic cup double in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

There have also been some standout departures on the pitch, with Bernardo Silva linking up with Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, whilst John Stones has left at the expiration of his contract.

You could argue that all of this has led to a lack of clear leaders in the Man City squad ahead of their first campaign under Maresca, who has massive shoes to fill on the blue side of Manchester.