Erling Haaland at 26: Norway and Manchester City striker's best goals ranked

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Jul 2026 14:46 , Last updated: 21 Jul 2026 14:48

Few figures in modern football strike fear into opposition defences quite like Erling Haaland.

Since bursting onto the European stage as a prodigiously gifted teenager, the Norwegian has made light work of rewriting goalscoring record books across Germany, England and continental competition.

Combining blistering pace, brute strength and an insatiable appetite for goals, Manchester City's formidable frontman has established himself as arguably the most lethal finisher of his generation.

Whether bullying seasoned centre-backs off the ball or seamlessly rounding helpless goalkeepers, the talismanic striker consistently produces moments of pure athletic genius.

Having already shattered countless domestic and European milestones with terrifying efficiency, his astonishing goalscoring rate continues to defy modern logic.

From outrageous acrobatic volleys to thunderous hits from distance, these are the iconic moments that best encapsulate a peerless goalscoring phenomenon.

As he marks his 26th birthday, Sports Mole looks back at Haaland's finest strikes from a truly breathtaking career so far.

5. Erling Haaland's driven effort vs. Romania (UEFA Nations League, 2020)

While Haaland has arguably scored better goals, it would be remiss not to include one of his 62 for Norway.

After receiving a pass from Alexander Sorloth, Haaland held off centre-backs Alin Tosca and Andrei Burca before expertly firing past Ciprian Tatarusanu from inside the penalty area.

It was the forward's sixth for the Vikings and the third of Haaland's goals in that 4-0 Nations League victory over Romania, completing his hat-trick in fitting style.

4. Erling Haaland thunderbolt vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League, 2019-20)

On his Champions League debut for Borussia Dortmund in February 2020, Haaland scored a breathtaking long-range thunderbolt against Paris Saint-Germain.

Just two minutes after Neymar had equalised for PSG, a 19-year-old Haaland received a quick pass from Gio Reyna during a flowing BVB move.

Positioned roughly 20 yards out, Haaland took one decisive touch before unleashing a ferocious left-footed rocket past Keylor Navas.

The ball flew with unstoppable power, screaming into the top corner of Navas's net before the shot-stopper could even dive, securing a memorable 2-1 Champions League victory.

3. Erling Haaland bicycle kick vs. Southampton (Premier League, 2022-23)

Haaland scored an extraordinary acrobatic bicycle kick for Manchester City against Southampton in April 2023.

In the 68th minute, Jack Grealish floated a delicate, looping cross into the penalty area, and from around eight yards out, Haaland connected cleanly with a left-footed overhead kick that flew into the bottom corner.

The spectacular finish marked his 30th Premier League goal of the campaign and prompted manager Pep Guardiola to compare the striker to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

2. Erling Haaland acrobatic goal vs. Schalke (Bundesliga, 2020-21)

Erling Haaland’s spectacular acrobatic goal against Schalke came in February 2021, as Borussia Dortmund secured a 4-0 away win in the Ruhr derby.

From the inside-left channel, Jadon Sancho delivered a precise, waist-high cross into the penalty area, and Haaland adjusted his feet, went airborne and struck a sideways scissor-kick volley into the bottom corner.

The goal doubled Dortmund's lead to 2-0 just before the half-time whistle, shifting the momentum entirely in BVB's favour.

Haaland later added a second goal in the 79th minute to complete his brace.

1. Erling Haaland mid-air kung fu volley vs. Borussia Dortmund (Champions League, 2022-23)

Erling Haaland vs Dortmund ? pic.twitter.com/NUo6QpARwv — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 22, 2023

Haaland scored an unforgettable acrobatic goal against his former club, Borussia Dortmund, in September 2022.

Late in the Champions League group match, Joao Cancelo delivered a pinpoint, outside-of-the-boot cross towards the back post.

Exhibiting incredible flexibility, Haaland launched his massive frame nearly six feet into the air. With his back twisted away from the net, he raised his left foot to head height and struck the ball cleanly with the outside of his boot, turning it past the goalkeeper.

The spectacular kung-fu-style volley completed a 2-1 comeback and won UEFA’s Goal of the Season.