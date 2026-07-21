Chelsea news: Xabi Alonso adds Stamford Bridge friendly to pre-season schedule

By Darren Plant | 21 Jul 2026 14:47 , Last updated: 21 Jul 2026 14:48

Chelsea have announced that they will host a friendly against Real Sociedad on August 15.

Xabi Alonso is currently preparing to take his Blues squad to Australia and Asia for a number of fixtures ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Five games have been pencilled in on Chelsea's pre-season schedule that are due to take place between July 28 and August 9.

However, with it apparent that there was a 15-day gap between the final fixture and the top-flight opener against Fulham on August 24, it was clear that there was room for another match to be added.

© Iconsport / Alberto Gardin / ZUMA Press Wire

Chelsea add Real Sociedad fixture to pre-season schedule

On Tuesday afternoon, Chelsea announced that they would be squaring off against Real Sociedad on the final weekend before the start of the 2026-27 Premier League.

Alonso is no stranger to the La Liga club having represented them as a player before taking charge of the 'B' team at the start of his managerial career.

Chelsea have specified that the game will represent the final outing of their pre-season schedule.

The game will take place on August 15 with a 2pm kickoff and is available to stream via CFC+

Real Sociedad are already scheduled to face fellow English side Wolverhampton Wanderers at Walsall's Bescot Stadium on July 28.