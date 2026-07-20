Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo, Steve Parish 'hold key meeting' to establish Maxence Lacroix terms

By Darren Plant | 20 Jul 2026 22:38

Chelsea and Crystal Palace chiefs have reportedly attempted to finalise a deal for Maxence Lacroix.

The France international has spent over a month representing his country at the World Cup, including making an appearance in last week's semi-final defeat to Spain.

His poor performance came at a time when he has been heavily linked with a transfer to Chelsea, a consequence of starring for Palace's most successful team in their history.

However, having made 98 appearances for a club that has won the FA Cup, Community Shield and Conference League over a 12-month period, the 26-year-old's stock remains high.

According to the Daily Mail, there has been progress regarding a potential deal behind the scenes.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea, Crystal Palace hold New York meeting over Lacroix

The report claims that BlueCo's Beghdad Eghbali and Palace chairman Steve Parish held a meeting in New York on Sunday night.

Although Chelsea expressed a willingness to pay £55m for Lacroix, Palace are said to be keen to recoup £60m.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that Chelsea could look to reach that sum by including add-ons in any formal proposal.

Despite Lacroix having three years remaining on his contract, Palace are seemingly accepting of his desire to take on a new challenge.

Furthermore, they have the opportunity to more than treble the £18m that they shelled out for the player just two years ago.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Lacroix Chelsea transfer only a matter of time?

Now that the World Cup has concluded, Chelsea are attempting to wrap up their incomings as soon as possible.

Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers will be confirmed as a Chelsea player in a £117m deal on Tuesday.

While BlueCo have a reputation of haggling over fees, particularly when selling, they are unlikely to waste much time in signing Lacroix if the difference is £5m.

Chelsea's hierarchy will then be able to determine how much they need to raise through player sales to ensure that they comply with the relevant financial regulations.

Central-defensive trio Trevoh Chalobah, Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile are all expected to move on to pastures new.