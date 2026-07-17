Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'yet to agree' Trevoh Chalobah sale as Serie A side cool interest

By Ben Sully | 18 Jul 2026 00:26

Chelsea are reportedly yet to reach an agreement with Como over the sale of defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The Chelsea academy product is currently away at the World Cup after being called up as Tino Livramento's injury replacement on the eve of England's campaign.

Chalobah, who has not featured in the tournament, will look to resolve his club future once England complete their World Cup campaign in Saturday's third-place playoff against France.

A recent report claimed that Como are ready to finalise a deal to add Chalobah to Cesc Fabregas's squad.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Chelsea yet to agree Chalobah transfer

However, according to Sky Sports News, the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a transfer.

The report claims that Como remain in talks with Chelsea after failing with two bids for the centre-back.

No transfer fee has been reported, but Chelsea have made it clear they are not prepared to significantly reduce their asking price.

The Blues are under no contractual pressure to sell a player who has a deal until the summer of 2028, with an option for the club to extend by a further 12 months.

That said, a sale could help facilitate Chelsea's pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix.

© Imago / Action Plus

Inter unlikely to pursue Chalobah transfer

Inter had also been linked with a move for Chalobah as they look to add to their centre-back options following Stefan de Vrij's departure.

However, the reigning Serie A champions are set to look elsewhere after reportedly cooling their interest in Chalobah.

Inter's stance makes it all the more likely that Chalobah ends up at Como, even if there is still work to be done in transfer negotiations.

A move to the