World Cup 2026 rings: What are they? Who gets them? How much do they cost?

By Nsidibe Akpan | 17 Jul 2026 22:05 , Last updated: 17 Jul 2026 22:05

FIFA will hand a championship ring to the winner of the World Cup 2026 final for the first time in the competition's history.

The final between Argentina and Spain kicks off on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

FIFA announced the rings on Thursday, two days before the match, alongside details on how fans can buy a version for themselves.

Sports Mole takes a look at what the ring actually is, who receives one, what it is made of and how much it might cost.

What are the World Cup 2026 rings?

The World Cup 2026 ring is a bespoke piece of jewelry FIFA is presenting to the winning team on top of the trophy and the gold medals, not instead of them.

One side of the ring carries the World Cup trophy, while the other side is customised to reflect the identity of whichever nation lifts the title.

Every ring is individually numbered and delivered with its own certificate of authenticity, according to FIFA's announcement.

It is the first time FIFA has presented a championship ring at any of its competitions.

Why have FIFA introduced World Cup 2026 rings?

FIFA is borrowing a tradition long associated with the Super Bowl, the NBA finals and the World Series, all contested in the countries hosting this year's tournament.

The first Super Bowl ring dates back to January 15, 1967, when Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi commissioned a 14-karat gold ring with a single one-carat diamond from Jostens after his team beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.

The 2026 World Cup is the first edition co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and the first to expand to 48 teams playing 104 matches.

United States President Donald Trump is expected to attend Sunday's final and present the trophy alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, underlining how far the tournament has leaned into its American hosting rights.

Wrapping a championship ring around the World Cup fits that same shift toward a more North American presentation.

Who gets the World Cup 2026 rings?

FIFA is producing 2,026 rings in total, a number chosen to mark the year of the tournament.

Thirty of those rings go to the winning squad and staff, each customised to the individual recipient.

The winning captain and head coach receive temporary rings immediately after the final, during the on-field ceremony.

Their personalised, correctly sized rings follow later, once the full set for the team has been produced.

The remaining 1,996 rings are sold to the public as an official licensed product, giving fans a numbered piece from the same edition the players wear.

What are the World Cup 2026 rings made of?

The official licensed retailer for the ring, trading as Champions Ring 2026, lists 18-karat gold set with 89 diamonds and 36 sapphires.

That retailer identifies the manufacturer as YS Partners SA, a Geneva-based jeweler producing the rings under FIFA license.

Earlier reporting before the exact specification emerged had only estimated a mix of 14- to 18-karat gold with diamonds, rubies and sapphires.

What do the World Cup 2026 rings look like?

Fifa will present World Cup rings to the winners of Sunday's final between Argentina and Spain, which will be attended by Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/17wyQMDfG8 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 17, 2026

The face of the ring carries an engraving of the World Cup trophy on one side and the crest or colours of the winning nation on the other.

According to the licensed manufacturer, two ring designs exist ahead of the final, one for Argentina and one for Spain, and only the winning design goes into production once the result is known.

Each ring carries its own edition number, engraved and never repeated, running from 1 through 2,026.

How many World Cup 2026 rings are there?

FIFA is capping production at 2,026 rings, each individually numbered and never to be reissued.

Numbers 1 through 30 go to the winning team, and the licensed retailer says numbers 31 through 2,026 go to the fans who buy one.

FIFA has given no indication yet that it plans to repeat the ring for future tournaments, so the 2026 edition may end up a one-off.

How much are the World Cup 2026 rings?

FIFA has not officially confirmed retail prices for its limited-edition World Cup championship rings.

However, The Times reports that the rings available to fans will be priced between $10,000 and $150,000, depending on the version purchased. The highest-spec model is expected to cost around $150,000, making it one of the most expensive pieces of official World Cup memorabilia ever offered.

According to FIFA's official store, international orders may be subject to import duties, taxes and customs charges, which are the responsibility of the recipient where applicable. The governing body also notes that customs processing may affect delivery times.

For comparison, Super Bowl championship rings have often featured significantly more gemstones. The New England Patriots' Super Bowl LIII ring, awarded in 2019, contained 422 diamonds totalling 9.85 carats, while the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI ring, presented in 2022, featured approximately 20 carats of diamonds.

By comparison, the World Cup 2026 championship ring is expected to feature 89 diamonds and 36 sapphires, making it relatively understated by modern North American championship ring standards, despite its premium price.

What happens next

Sunday's final will settle both the trophy and the ring design, with Argentina chasing a second consecutive title and Spain playing for their second championship, 16 years after their first in 2010.

Whichever side wins will be the first team in World Cup history to lift the trophy and put on a championship ring on the same night.

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