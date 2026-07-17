England "fall short" once again - but will the 2026 World Cup go down as a successful tournament for the Three Lions?

By Matt Law | 17 Jul 2026 20:39

Ahead of England's 2026 World Cup third-placed playoff against France, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses the Three Lions' tournament as a whole.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "Football is always about context"

France vs. England preview

Football is always about context - you look at who we've beaten. The Mexico game was iconic, a game that will forever be remembered for loads of reasons.

Was it a great performance? Probably not - it was more of a gutsy performance. Were England great against Norway? Probably not, and slightly fortunate to get through that game.

The Ghana game was really poor; Panama were quite poor as well. Congo, Mexico, Norway - third time out you come up against the world champions, a really good side, and you come up short.

On paper, if they finish third, it would be their second-best World Cup ever, and that can certainly be taken.

Can we say it's been a success? If you'd said at the start of the tournament that England would reach the semifinals, most people would probably say that's quite good.

I didn't ever expect England to win it. I hoped they would after the last few rounds, and before the Argentina game I really thought they had a really good chance.

But just reaching the semi-finals is good - dive deeper into the facts, they've beaten teams they should have beaten, then come up against a really good side and fallen short.

We've read this story before, and we hoped it had a different ending this time. I'm 50/50: semi-finals on paper is good, but look deeper and it falls short again.

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