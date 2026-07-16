Thomas Tuchel faces dressing room 'backlash' following England World Cup semi-Final collapse

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Jul 2026 18:46

England suffered a devastating exit from the 2026 World Cup after throwing away a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 against Argentina in their highly anticipated semi-final clash in Atlanta.

The Three Lions appeared on course to reach the final after Anthony Gordon opened the scoring early in the second half.

However, two late goals from the South American giants dashed English hopes of securing their first global silverware since 1966.

The dramatic collapse has immediately placed immense scrutiny on the tactical choices made by manager Thomas Tuchel during the final stages of the match.

England players 'surprised by' Tuchel's defensive tactics

© Iconsport / PA Images

The Telegraph reports that several members of the squad were left completely stunned by the manager's sudden defensive retreat.

Following Gordon's opener, the German tactician opted to introduce Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly in an attempt to protect the narrow lead.

This decision is believed to have drawn immediate internal frustration as players believed Argentina were vulnerable to counter-attacks if more pace had been introduced instead.

Senior defender Marc Guehi publicly questioned the negative approach after the game, insisting that the team should have continued pushing forward rather than dropping back to defend.

The defensive substitutions ultimately backfired as Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez struck late to secure Argentina's place in the final.

Tuchel retains full backing of Football Association

Despite the intense fallout, the former Chelsea manager maintains the complete backing of FA chief executive Mark Bullingham to lead the nation until the 2028 European Championships.

Tuchel stood firmly by his decisions in his post-match press conference, stating he had no regrets and had analysed the game context correctly.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also leapt to the defence of his compatriot, arguing that knockout football decisions are always heavily criticised regardless of the outcome.

Klopp emphasised that the ultimate difference was the individual brilliance of Lionel Messi, who provided two decisive assists to turn the tie on its head.

England must now dust themselves down to prepare for a third-place playoff match against France in Miami on Saturday.