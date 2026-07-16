England make 'controversial' Thomas Tuchel decision amid heavy criticism of Three Lions boss

By Matt Law | 16 Jul 2026 12:56 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 12:59

Thomas Tuchel reportedly still has the full support of the Football Association and will remain in charge of England for the European Championship in 2028.

England's 60-year wait for a major men's trophy has continued following their 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday.

Tuchel has faced huge criticism in the aftermath of the result, with the German's tactics and substitutions after England went 1-0 ahead under the microscope.

Anthony Gordon had given England the lead in the last-four clash, but the Three Lions sunk deeper and deeper under pressure from Argentina, and the South Americans went on to score twice in the latter stages to book their spot in the final.

Lionel Messi was front and centre for Argentina late on, with the legendary forward inspiring the world champions into another final.

According to ESPN, England want Tuchel to remain in charge for Euro 2028, with the FA still confident that the German can deliver success.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tuchel 'set' to remain as England head coach

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said in a statement: "It is heartbreaking to be so close.

"The players and Thomas gave it everything today and the squad, coaches and staff could not have worked harder during the tournament.

"I would like to thank them all - and also give my heartfelt thanks to our wonderful fans here in the USA and at home. We felt your support every step of the way and we are all so disappointed not to go further."

England's 2026 World Cup is not yet over, with the Three Lions now set to take on France in the third-placed playoff on Saturday.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain, Alamy Live News

Tuchel has faced heavy criticism for his role in loss to Argentina

Tuchel has insisted that he has no plans to walk away from his job despite the widespread criticism that has come his way.

"First of all, the World Cup is not over," said the England boss. "There is still a match to play [Saturday's third-place play-off against France], that we are not looking forward so much to, but there is still a match to play.

"Then we keep on going. I have a contract until the home Euros and I'm looking forward to that even like now, it is difficult to look that far ahead."

England stars such as Harry Kane and Marc Guehi have seemingly criticised Tuchel's decision to retreat after the Three Lions had taken the lead.

The Three Lions will now be focusing on the contest with France, who saw their hopes of World Cup glory ended by Spain in the competition's first semi-final on Tuesday.