Argentina injury, suspension list and return dates for World Cup 2026 final: Cristian Romero, Leandro Paredes latest

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jul 2026 13:34

Aiming for an extraordinary fourth major tournament win on the spin, Argentina head to East Rutherford for Sunday's World Cup 2026 final against Spain at the MetLife Stadium.

Lionel Scaloni's men conquered the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, either side of global domination in 2022, and only 90 minutes separate them from becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

Argentina's 2-1 semi-final victory over England followed the script for the champions, who were forced to come from behind once again but got the job done thanks to a pair of assists from the evergreen Lionel Messi.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Argentina's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the World Cup final.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Status: Available

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: July 19 (vs. Spain)

Cristian Romero was suffering from muscular cramps after Argentina's quarter-final win over Switzerland, but he recovered in time to play 90 minutes on Wednesday and will be in the squad for the final.

© Iconsport / Alamy/SPP

Status: Available

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: July 19 (vs. Spain)

Similarly, Leandro Paredes was a little bit worse for wear after the last eight and was taken off in the 64th minute against England, but there are no concerns over his availability for the showpiece event.

Argentina suspension list

Argentina have no players banned for the World Cup final.

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