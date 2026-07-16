Argentina lineup vs. Spain: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 final as Lionel Scaloni makes double change

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jul 2026 11:55

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni could make two changes to his starting XI for Sunday's World Cup 2026 final against Spain at the MetLife Stadium.

The reigning champions exhibited tremendous powers of recovery once again to take down England 2-1 in the semi-finals, thanks to yet another masterful showing from the evergreen Lionel Messi.

While unable to test Jordan Pickford himself, the 39-year-old laid on the assists for both of Argentina's late goals, fired in by Lautaro Martinez and Enzo Fernandez.

Martinez has undoubtedly made his case to demote Julian Alvarez to the bench, but the Inter Milan marksman should be consigned to a super-sub role again, as Scaloni sticks with the Messi-Alvarez partnership.

However, the diminutive Giuliano Simeone failed to make the desired impact in the semi-final, unlike Rodrigo De Paul, who registered two key passes and created one big chance after coming on.

De Paul should therefore make a swift return to the XI alongside Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister and Fernandez in a fearsome bank of four, and Scaloni should consider an alteration on the same side of the backline too.

Nahuel Molina was found wanting against Anthony Gordon and Djed Spence on Wednesday, so Gonzalo Montiel - who memorably scored the winning penalty in the 2022 final - can feel optimistic of a promotion to the starting lineup.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

> Click here to see how Spain could line up against Argentina in the World Cup 2026 final

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