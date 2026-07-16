England 1-2 Argentina: Lionel Messi dedicates World Cup win to Diego Maradona after setting new record in semi-finals

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jul 2026 08:50 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 08:50

Lionel Messi has paid tribute to Diego Maradona after helping Argentina secure their place in another World Cup final with a 2-1 comeback victory over England in Wednesday’s semi-final clash in Atlanta.

The reigning world champions were trailing for half an hour in the second half before late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lisandro Martinez completed a dramatic turnaround, booking a blockbuster World Cup 2026 final against Spain on Sunday.

While England were the masters of their own downfall following Thomas Tuchel’s flawed tactical decisions, Argentina snatched victory from the jaws of defeat once again having previously required a late comeback against Egypt in the last 16, in between extra-time wins over Cape Verde and Switzerland.

Although Messi did not get his name on the scoresheet against England, he played a crucial role in Argentina’s fightback, as he assisted both goals scored by Fernandez and Martinez, using his weaker right foot to dink a perfectly-weighted cross to the latter who headed home a 92nd-minute winner.

Messi is level with Kylian Mbappe on eight goals at this summer’s World Cup, but the Argentina legend is now leading the race for the Golden Boot because he has assisted four goals to the Frenchman’s three.

The 39-year-old has registered a total of 12 assists in his career at the World Cup and 10 of those have come in knockout rounds; no other player has more than eight in total at the finals since records began in 1966.

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Messi: “I never wanted to compare myself to Maradona”

Widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, Messi was keen to dedicate Argentina’s semi-final win to national icon Diego Maradona, another who is firmly in the ‘GOAT’ debate for many football lovers.

“I’m sure Diego is enjoying this so much from up above,” Messi told reporters as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano. “It goes for him, this was always be a very special day.

“I’m happy of being able to give him this joy and I hope he celebrates it however he wants from up there and enjoys it”

“We are lucky to have lived in Diego’s era. I never wanted to compare myself to him, and I know he loved me. I choose to hold on to all the beautiful moments we shared together”.

Reflecting on Argentina’s comeback against England and their journey to a second successive World Cup final, Messi added: “This World Cup has been absolutely crazy. Reaching another World Cup final is incredible.

© Iconsport / BackpagePix, MIS

Messi’s message to Argentina fans: “This team will never let you down”

“Even though it was a football match, from the moment the national anthem started we experienced something special. This wasn’t just another victory, the Argentine people desperately wanted it.

“We’ve been the best team in the world over the last four years, whether people like it or not, and no matter what anyone says, we have earned this status with our own hard work. No-one gives us anything.

“It’s crazy what we have achieved… this can make someone sad, they can say whatever they want. This group shows no-one is giving us anything for free.

“We compete, we fight, we also play well, look how we played today dominating England while we were losing… I am proud, and happy to make all Argentinians happy.

“This group together can make everything happen. These players together… feels so special”.

Messi added: “To the fans, I say the same thing I said in Qatar… enjoy it. This team will never let you down”.

Argentina will endeavour to win a fourth world title and become the first nation since Brazil back in 1962 to retain the World Cup when they face Spain at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.