Bournemouth transfer news: The Cherries 'close to landing' Benfica's most exciting defensive talent in surprise Premier League move

By Axel Clody | 16 Jul 2026 07:12

Bournemouth are closing in on a second summer signing after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Cherries are very close to agreeing a deal for Benfica's Antonio Silva.

Personal terms between the player and Bournemouth have already been agreed, and negotiations between the two clubs are described by Romano as 'very close' to completion.

Surprise move to Bournemouth for Antonio Silva

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Silva is one of the finest products to emerge from Benfica's academy in recent years. Since breaking into the first team in 2022, the 22-year-old has made 181 competitive appearances for the Lisbon club, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists. Having rejected a new contract offer, he has opened the door to a departure.

The exact fee has not been disclosed, but Benfica rejected an offer of around £17m from AC Milan without hesitation, suggesting Bournemouth will be required to pay in excess of £25m to complete the deal.

Silva has been regularly linked with major European clubs in recent years, Chelsea and Manchester United among them.

A move to Bournemouth may therefore raise eyebrows. Rather than Champions League football and a title race in Portugal, the defender would be heading to an ambitious but considerably smaller Premier League outfit.

However, Bournemouth have developed a well-deserved reputation as one of the ideal environments in English football for young players seeking the next step in their development. If Silva maintains his current trajectory, his stay on the south coast may prove to be a stepping stone rather than a destination.

Silva, a direct replacement for Senesi

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Silva is understood to be a direct replacement for a, who joined Tottenham Hotspur when his contract expired this summer. The Bournemouth management regard Silva as the ideal ball-playing defender to meet the demands of new boss Marco Rose.

Negotiations have moved slightly slower than anticipated due to Benfica's focus on their Europa League preliminary round, with a two-legged tie against St Gallen currently the club's priority.

Despite his age, Silva has accumulated considerable top-level experience. He has played regularly for Benfica in the Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup, and has earned 20 caps for Portugal, featuring at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

His absence from Roberto Martinez's squad for this year's World Cup has not diminished his standing as one of the most promising defenders of his generation.

Should the deal go through, Silva would become Bournemouth's second summer signing alongside striker Alvaro Rodriguez, who arrived from Elche earlier this week.

Having generated more than £170m in player sales last summer, the Cherries are now focused on adding young players of high potential to underpin what is becoming one of the Premier League's more ambitious long-term projects.