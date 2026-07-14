Bournemouth transfer news: Real Madrid benefit as Cherries announce Alvaro Rodriguez signing

By Ben Sully | 15 Jul 2026 00:55

Bournemouth have completed the signing of forward Alvaro Rodriguez from Spanish side Elche.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Bournemouth were on the brink of signing the former Real Madrid forward.

The Cherries have now unveiled the striker as the newest member of Marco Rose’s side, securing his services on a five-year contract.

According BBC Sport, Bournemouth agreed a deal with Elche over a transfer worth £25.7m, bringing an end to his stay with the Spanish after just one season.

The Uruguayan played an important role in Elche’s successful survival bid last term, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 34 La Liga appearances.

The 22-year-old’s goal in the final day draw against Girona proved enough to see his team finish one point clear of the drop zone.

Álvaro Rodríguez.



Introducing our first summer signing ??? pic.twitter.com/6pbBHVArAj — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) July 14, 2026

Rodriguez realises Premier League dream

Speaking upon his arrival, Rodriguez admitted the move allows him to realise his Premier League dream.

"It feels like a great privilege to be here. I've always wanted to play in the Premier League and now, on my birthday, that dream has become reality,” Rodriguez told the Bournemouth website.

"It has been a dream since I was a child. When my agent told me Bournemouth were interested, I couldn't believe it.

"Everything I've experienced so far has prepared me for this next chapter, and now I want to keep improving and show what I can do."

How do Real Madrid benefit from Rodriguez transfer?

Real Madrid are set to receive useful funds from the transfer of their academy product, despite not being directly involved in the deal.

As per Deportes Cope, Real Madrid will earn around 50% of the transfer as part of a sell-on clause inserted into their agreement to sell Rodriguez to Elche last summer.

Rodriguez adds to Bournemouth's centre-forward options, which currently include Evanilson and Eli Junior Kroupi.

The striker is seen as an addition to the squad rather than a replacement for Kroupi, who has been linked with a potential move away from the Vitality Stadium.