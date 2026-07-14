Preview: Valerenga Fotball vs Aalesund - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Jul 2026 00:49

In a clash that could impact the Eliteserien relegation battle, Valerenga Fotball will welcome Aalesund to Intility Arena on Thursday.

The home side are 11th with 14 points after 12 matchweeks, with the club now two points above 12th-placed Aalesund, who are only outside the relegation zone due to goal difference.

Match preview

Valerenga returned from their mid-season break - enforced due to the World Cup - with a 4-0 loss to league-leaders Tromso on July 11, a game in which they trailed 3-0 at half time while creating zero big chances.

Thursday's hosts have struggled for form in the league, taking eight points from the last 30 on offer, with the team suffering six defeats in that time.

The team are only three points from seventh-placed Sarpsborg 08, but they are only two points above 14th-placed KFUM Oslo, who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

Enga's frailties at the back have played a key role in their struggles, with the team's record of 21 goals conceded the joint fourth worst in the league, while they have also failed to score in three of their last five games.

Boss Johannes Moesgaard will hope that his side can extend their unbeaten streak at home to four fixtures, while a victory would be Valerenga's third in four clashes at Intility Arena.

© Iconsport / Frode Arnesen / Alamy

Aalesund returned to domestic action with a 2-2 stalemate with Molde on July 11, rescuing a point thanks to Mathias Christensen's equaliser in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time.

While the visitors find themselves below their hosts, they are in better form of late having avoided defeat in each of their past five league outings, taking nine points.

However, they have drawn their three most recent fixtures, scoring five goals and conceding five times, and they are one of only three teams in the Eliteserien to have conceded more times than their opponents (22).

Tango's record against Valerenga is poor, with the club winless in 10 meetings with the home side, and a defeat on Thursday would be their sixth in a row.

Manager Kjetil Rekdal will also be concerned by his side's form on the road given they have won just one of their last six away trips, a period in which they lost on three occasions.

Valerenga Fotball Norwegian Eliteserien form:

D

L

W

L

W

L

Aalesund Norwegian Eliteserien form:

L

W

W

D

D

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Mads Andersen, Gonzales Photo / Alamy

After Valerenga were routinely exposed at the back by Tromso, it would not be surprising to see an altered defence, with centre-back Kevin Tshiembe a candidate to replace Ivan Nasberg.

Ambina Fidele Brice remained on for the entirety of his side's last game, and if he takes to the pitch again, perhaps he will be joined in midfield by Magnus Westergaard.

Striker Mathias Grundetjern has only scored twice this season, and if he fails to find the back of the net on Thursday, the hosts could have to rely on the threat provided by Petter Strand.

Aalesund defenders Simen Haram, Aleksander Kjelsen and Olafur Gudmundsson may be stationed in a three-man backline.

A number of forwards have either been ruled out or at serious risk of missing out, including Marcus Reed, Ivan Djantou and Paul Ngongo Iversen.

Their potential absences could lead to Rekdal selecting an unnamed striker duo up front, with Kristian Lonebu and Endre Hjertager Osenbroch set to feature together again.

Valerenga Fotball possible starting lineup:

Hedvall; Sjatil, Olsen, Tshiembe, Finnsson; Bjordal, Brice, Westergaard, Lange; Strand, Grundetjern

Aalesund possible starting lineup:

Larsen; Haram, Kjelsen, Gudmundsson; Charles, Christensen, Hagen, Melland, Nesso; Osenbroch, Lonebu

We say: Valerenga Fotball 1-1 Aalesund

The improved form of Aalesund makes it difficult to back a home victory, but they have been vulnerable at the back.

Though Valerenga have struggled for goals of late, they have at least been resilient at home, and they should have enough for a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.