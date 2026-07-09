Preview: Tromso IL vs Valerenga Fotball - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 09 Jul 2026 17:38 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 17:41

Tromso IL and Valerenga Fotball will resume their respective 2026 Eliteserien campaigns with a contest at Romssa Arena on Saturday.

The home side are currently second in the Eliteserien table, boasting 25 points from 13 matches, while Valerenga are ninth, claiming 14 points from 11 matches.

Match preview

Tromso have a record of seven wins, four draws and two defeats from their 13 league matches this season, with 25 points leaving them second in the table, two points behind leaders Viking, who actually have three games in hand.

The Boys, who finished third in the 2025 Eliteserien table, have never won the Eliteserien, but they have been runners-up on two occasions, including in 2011.

Jorgen Vik's side entered the season break off the back of a goalless draw with KFUM Oslo, and they have not won in the league since beating Molde on May 10.

Tromso played a friendly at the end of June to prepare for the return of league action, and they recorded a 4-1 victory over Swedish side Orgryte.

The Boys have faced Valerenga on 66 occasions throughout history, winning 20 of those fixtures, drawing 19 and suffering 27 defeats.

© Imago / Bildbryan

Valerenga recorded a 1-0 win over Tromso when the two teams last locked horns in October 2025, and they have only lost once to Saturday's opponents since May 2022.

A record of four wins, two draws and five defeats from 11 matches has left Johannes Moesgaard's side in ninth spot in the table on 14 points.

The Royal Blues entered the break in the Eliteserien off the back of a 3-1 win over Kristiansund, and they have picked up six points from their last three matches.

Valerenga have played three friendlies to prepare for the return of competitive action, including a 1-1 draw with Swedish outfit Goteborg on June 18.

The Royal Blues then lost 2-1 to Swedish team GAIS on June 27 before recording a 3-1 victory over domestic rivals Fredrikstad on July 4.

Tromso IL Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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Valerenga Fotball Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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Team News

Tromso will be missing Jesper Grundt through injury on Saturday, while Alexander Warneryd will miss the contest through suspension.

Daniel Braut has been in strong form this season, finding the back of the net on five occasions, and he will continue in the final third of the field.

There will also be a start for Heine Asen Larsen, who has come up with five goals from midfield during the current campaign.

As for Valerenga, Omar Bully will miss the match due to a serious Achilles injury, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Tromso.

Carl Lange has been a standout performer for Valerenga during the current season, and there will once again be a spot in the final third for the 27-year-old.

Meanwhile, there should be a start for Lucas Haren, who has three goals to his name during the 2026 campaign.

Tromso IL possible starting lineup:

Haugaard; Cornic, Skjaervik, Guddal, Kinteh, Innvaer; Edvardsson, Jenssen, Hjerto-Dahl; Braut, Larsen

Valerenga Fotball possible starting lineup:

Hedvall; Sjatil, Olsen, Tshiembe, Finnsson; Bjordal, Ambina, Lange, Haren; Thorvaldsen, Grundetjern

We say: Tromso IL 2-1 Valerenga Fotball

We are expecting this to be tight, with a draw potentially on the cards, but Tromso's quality in the final third of the field should allow them to secure a valuable three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.