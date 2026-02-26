Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'planning Norway trip' as club step up pursuit of £4.3m wonderkid

By Matt Law | 26 Feb 2026 17:13 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 17:15

Senior Manchester United figures are reportedly planning to travel to Norway at the start of March with a view to securing a deal for Tromso IL defender Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh.

The 19-year-old's performances for Senegal's Academy Mawade Wade led to Tromso signing him last March, with the teenager penning a five-year deal at Romssa Arena.

Kinteh has made 25 appearances for Tromso's first team, scoring once and providing one assist, and it is understood that his form has led to a host of interest.

Chelsea are thought to be keen, but it is believed that Man United are firmly at the head of the queue for the teenager, who made his debut for Gambia last October.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Man United 'planning' Norway trip to step up Kinteh pursuit

According to Corriere dello Sport, Man United CEO Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox plan to travel to Norway at the start of March in the hope of securing a deal.

The report claims that the defender's 'personality, anticipation, ball management and distribution' have led to a number of clubs expressing an interest.

Man United allegedly view Kinteh as a star of the future, and he could potentially make the move to the 20-time English champions for a fee in the region of £4.3m.

The Red Devils are currently well-stocked in the middle of their defence, with Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro all options.

© Imago

Man United-linked Kinteh 'valued at £4.3m'

Maguire's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, but the experienced centre-back could be handed another one-year deal due to his recent form.

De Ligt had been an excellent performer for Man United in the early stages of this season before picking up a back injury which has kept him out since November, while Martinez is currently on the sidelines with a calf issue.

Heaven and Yoro are seen as the future of the Man United defence, but the Red Devils allegedly want to add another young prospect to the group, with Kinteh seen as the ideal signing to boost the squad for the 2026-27 campaign.

Man United's defensive record has improved since switching to a back four, keeping three clean sheets in their six Premier League matches under Michael Carrick.