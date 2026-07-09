Argentina lineup vs. Switzerland: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 quarter-final as strikers fight to partner Messi

By Jonathan O'Shea | 09 Jul 2026 17:22 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 17:50

Reigning champions Argentina will be back in action on Saturday evening, when they meet outsiders Switzerland in the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

La Albiceleste are expected to name a familiar starting XI in Kansas City, despite scraping past underdogs Cape Verde and Egypt in the first two knockout rounds.

Captain and talisman Lionel Messi will lead the side out once again, having kept his nose ahead in an epic Golden Boot race by scoring a crucial equaliser against the Pharaohs.

Despite missing two penalties, the 39-year-old has hit eight goals so far; the only South American player to score more at a single World Cup was Brazil’s Ademir, who netted nine back in 1950.

Yet to produce his best form at this tournament, Julian Alvarez must vie with Lautaro Martinez to partner Messi up front, giving head coach Lionel Scaloni a selection headache to resolve.

While his back four is relatively settled, it is uncertain whether Facundo Medina or Nicolas Tagliafico will start on the left flank.

Meanwhile, in midfield, Leandro Paredes replaced Thiago Almada last time out; it remains to be seen if that switch is reversed, but the other trio almost pick themselves.

Following his match-winning header against Egypt, Enzo Fernandez should join Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister in a hard-running engine room.

Argentina possible starting lineup: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez

> Click here to see how Switzerland could line up for their World Cup quarter-final against Argentina