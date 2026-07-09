Preview: Fredrikstad vs Lillestrom - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 09 Jul 2026 17:00 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 17:03

Fredrikstad and Lillestrom will resume their respective Eliteserien campaigns with a contest at Fredrikstad Stadion on Saturday.

The home side are currently 10th in the Eliteserien table, boasting 14 points from 11 matches, while Lillestrom are fourth, collecting 19 points from their 11 games this term.

Match preview

Fredrikstad boast a record of four wins, two draws and five defeats from their 11 league matches this season, with 14 points leaving them in 10th spot in the division.

The Aristocrats entered the season break off the back of a 2-1 success over Start, and they have actually picked up seven points from their last three league fixtures.

Casper Rojkaer's side have played three friendlies to prepare for the return of competitive action, starting with a 1-1 draw against HamKam on June 20, before playing out a goalless draw with Elfsborg eight days later.

Fredrikstand then lost 3-1 to Valerenga on July 4, and they are now preparing for three league games before the end of the month, including trips to Bodo/Glimt and Rosenborg.

The Aristocrats have faced Lillestrom on 21 occasions in all competitions and boast a record of seven wins, five draws and nine defeats.

Lillestrom entered the season break off the back of a 2-0 defeat to HamKam, and they are currently fourth in the Eliteserien table, boasting a record of six wins, one draw and four defeats from 11 matches to collect 19 points.

The Canaries are eight-time Eliteserien champions, but they played in the second tier in 2025 following a shock relegation in 2024.

Hans Erik Odegaard's side have won three and lost two of their five home league matches this season, while they boast the third-best away record, claiming 10 points from six games on their travels.

Lillestrom have not actually faced Fredrikstad in the Eliterserien since October 2024, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat, and each of their last three league matches against Saturday's opponents have ended in losses.

Fredrikstad Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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Lillestrom Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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Team News

Fredrikstad are currently without the services of Solomon Owusu and Sigurd Kvile through injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for the contest.

Daniel Eid is actually the team's leading goalscorer this season from a wing-back spot, finding the back of the net on three occasions, and he will continue in that area.

Rocco Shein will be a notable starter in the middle of midfield, while there is expected to be a spot in the final third of the field for Salim Laghzaoui.

Lillestrom, meanwhile, will be without the services of Eric Kitolano due to a serious leg injury which he sustained towards the end of April.

Espen Garnas is still suspended; Harald Woxen has now served his ban, although a fitness issue could keep him out of the contest with Fredrikstand, having been absent for the clash with Sarpsborg last time out.

Markus Karlsbakk has scored five times in 16 appearances this season from midfield, and there will be another spot in the starting team for the 26-year-old.

Fredrikstad possible starting lineup:

Borsheir; Holme, Fredriksen, Rafn; Eid, Leach, Shein, Sorlokk; Ohlenscaeger, Skogvold, Laghzaoui

Lillestrom possible starting lineup:

Dahlberg; Ranger, Foss, Gabrielsen, Paintsil; Ibrahimaj; Jebara, Karlsbakk, Nyheim, Drammeh; Felix Va

We say: Fredrikstad 1-1 Lillestrom

It is always difficult to know exactly what to expect from matches after a season break, but we are predicting a tight game on Saturday, with the points potentially shared in a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.