Arsenal, Man City suffer major transfer blow as £34m Morten Hjulmand 'agrees' La Liga move this summer

By Carter White | 09 Jul 2026 16:02

Atletico Madrid have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand from Sporting Lisbon.

The 27-year-old was said to be a genuine transfer target for a number of Premier League clubs this summer, including Manchester City, who are still looking to bolster their engine room despite the recent arrival of Elliot Anderson.

The former Nottingham Forest man has performed admirably for England at the World Cup so far this summer, partnering Arsenal hero Declan Rice in a midfield pivot, with Jude Bellingham playing slightly more advanced.

The Real Madrid enforcer has arguably been the Three Lions' standout player in North America so far, bagging a sensational brace last time out to help Thomas Tuchel's side conquer Mexico City in the last 16.

After a dramatic clash with co-hosts Mexico on their own patch, Erling Haaland and Norway stand in the way of England and a World Cup semi-final against either Argentina or Switzerland on July 15.

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Atletico agree £34m Hjulmand deal?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Manchester City are both set to miss out on a particular midfield target, who is preparing for a switch to La Liga for the first time in his career.

The report claims that Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement to sign midfielder Hjulmand from Sporting Lisbon for €40m (£34.1m) plus add-ons, with all the terms of the deal already finalised.

It is understood that the two clubs are set to begin the process of exchanging the relevant paperwork today (June 9) so that the arrival of the Dane at the Spanish giants can be officially announced.

It is believed that the 27-year-old will put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Riyadh Air Metropolitano until the summer of 2031, committing his long-term future to the project of Atletico.

Hjulmand is set to become Diego Simeone's second signing of the summer transfer window after the high-profile capture of Spanish full-back Alejandro Grimaldo from Bayer Leverkusen in late June.

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Hjulmand's rollercoaster 2026

Hjulmand enjoyed an impressive final season at Sporting Lisbon on an individual note, however, Rui Borges's men failed to retain the Primeira Liga title, finishing six points behind champions Porto.

There was also disappointment on the international stage for the 27-year-old, with Denmark missing out on a place at the World Cup after a penalty-shootout defeat to Czech Republic in March.

Nevertheless, Hjulmand will be happy for the harsh lessons of last season, as they look set to serve him well ahead of a new challenge with Atletico Madrid, who will look to wrestle the La Liga title away from Barcelona next term.