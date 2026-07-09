Norway vs. England: Head-to-head record and past meetings | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 09 Jul 2026 15:04

One of two all-European World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, Norway and England butt heads at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, with a coveted semi-final spot on the line.

The Three Lions ended Mexico's 100% record at the current Mundial in the last 16, surviving a second-half red card to Jarell Quansah to emerge as 3-2 winners at Estadio Azteca.

However, their Scandinavian opponents pulled off an arguably more noteworthy triumph in the last round, eliminating five-time winners Brazil 2-1 courtesy of an Erling Haaland brace.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Norway vs. England: Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 12

Norway wins: 2

Draws: 3

England wins: 7

The World Cup 2026 quarter-final between Norway and England marks the two nations' inaugural meeting in a major tournament, having only ever locked horns in friendlies and Mundial qualifiers prior to the 48-team competition.

The Three Lions unsurprisingly hold the edge over their Nordic foes, earning seven wins from their first 12 head-to-heads, while suffering just two defeats and being held to three draws.

England went into the World Cup unbeaten in four games against Norway, who also failed to score a single goal during those 360 minutes of football, albeit while conceding just two of their own.

The Three Lions eked out a 1-0 friendly victory in September 2014 by virtue of a Wayne Rooney penalty, two years after an identical exhibition triumph in May 2012, when Ashley Young's ninth-minute strike made the difference.

Norway did hold England to a pair of goalless draws in 1994 and 1995, but they have to go back to 1993 for both their last win and goals against the Three Lions, a 2-0 success in World Cup Qualifying.

The Scandinavians' only other victory in this showdown came 12 years earlier, a 2-1 beating during qualification for the 1982 World Cup - a result that marked the start of Norway's five-match unbeaten run against England.

However, the 1966 World Cup winners had their way with Norway in each of their first five meetings, winning all five, scoring at least four goals each time and winning by at least three goals each time.

From 1937 to 1980, England registered 6-0, 4-0, 4-1, 6-1 and 4-0 victories over the Norwegians, who have also never beaten a European team in a World Cup match; another positive omen for Tuchel and co.

Norway vs. England: Previous 12 meetings

Sep 03, 2014: England 1-0 Norway (International Friendlies)

May 26, 2012: Norway 0-1 England (International Friendlies)

Oct 11, 1995: Norway 0-0 England (International Friendlies)

May 22, 1994: England 0-0 Norway (International Friendlies)

Jun 02, 1993: Norway 2-0 England (World Cup Qualifying)

Oct 14, 1992: England 1-1 Norway (World Cup Qualifying)

Sep 09, 1981: Norway 2-1 England (World Cup Qualifying)

Sep 10, 1980: England 4-0 Norway (World Cup Qualifying)

Jun 29, 1966: Norway 1-6 England (International Friendlies)

May 18, 1949: Norway 1-4 England (International Friendlies)

Nov 09, 1938: England 4-0 Norway (International Friendlies)

May 14, 1937: Norway 0-6 England (International Friendlies)

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