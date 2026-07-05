Brazil 1-2 Norway: Selecao pay for what they could not afford to get wrong and Haaland wins the personal duel

By Alexis Pereira | 05 Jul 2026 23:16 , Last updated: 05 Jul 2026 23:23

Brazil's 2026 World Cup journey is over. Norway beat the Selecao 2-1 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in their history. Erling Haaland was the decisive figure with both goals.

In the 79th minute, the Norwegian centre-forward got ahead of Gabriel Magalhaes to meet an Andreas Schjelderup cross and head home. The much-anticipated duel between the defender and the striker delivered on the pitch. Before stoppage time, Haaland held off Danilo and Magalhaes to fire from outside the box and seal the result. Neymar converted a late penalty to make it 2-1, but Norway held on.

A devastating blow for the five-time world champions. Eliminated by a European side for the sixth consecutive time at a World Cup — the third by a nation with a shorter footballing pedigree, following Belgium in 2018 and Croatia in 2022. A defeat shaped by a clear failure in the very approach Brazil had chosen to play.

Brazil vs. Norway: How the match unfolded

The first half had a clear shape: Norway in possession, Brazil looking to attack in quick transitions off turnovers. That much was evident when Matheus Cunha won a foul leading to the penalty Bruno Guimaraes subsequently missed, having started the move after Rayan's tackle, and when Vinicius Junior robbed the ball before receiving again for Nyland to produce a fine save. The Selecao also threatened with crosses from Vinicius himself and Gabriel Martinelli, neither of which found a touch inside the box.

Erling Haaland's brace sends Norway to the quarter-finals! ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 5, 2026

Norway, who had what seemed an opening goal ruled out for an Alexander Sorloth offside, only created danger when they went direct. A long ball found Haaland in behind both centre-backs and the ball broke to Martin Odegaard, who struck hard and forced an Alisson save. The Arsenal midfielder was Norway's most dangerous player in the opening period.

Up to the cooling break, the goalkeepers were the outstanding figures. Nyland made stops from Rayan and Guimaraes, and benefited from fortune when Endrick missed from close range, while Alisson cut out a cross that would have given Haaland a certain goal — the striker also failing with a sliding attempt on another delivery into the box.

After the break, the game opened up and became more disjointed. Brazil defended poorly on the right side. It was down that channel that Schjelderup set up the first goal, and where Haaland climbed to head home before the second. Casemiro then won a penalty that Neymar converted in the final minute.

Brazil needed to put the game to bed

The Selecao's game plan was clear. The idea was to give Norway the ball and exploit the pace of Vinicius Junior, Rayan, Guimaraes and others on the counter. For that style to work, the finishing must be precise — because you will spend long periods without the ball. That was precisely where Brazil fell apart.

Guimaraes missed a penalty after a quick combination. Endrick, through on goal on a counter-attack, shot wide with only Nyland to beat. Crosses from Vinicius and Martinelli went begging inside the box.

The game needed to be finished off. Brazil could not do it, and they paid the price — because the other side had one of the most clinical finishers in world football. Norway advance to face either England or Mexico next Saturday.

Ancelotti will have four years to bring Brazil on

Carlo Ancelotti, in the post since the middle of last year, had initially signed on only until the end of this World Cup, but confirmed a contract extension through to 2030 before the tournament began.

He will have time in the role to allow his team — with fewer injuries — to show more football than was on display today. With a full cycle ahead, the ability to test players across different competitions and more continuity in the squad, the trajectory should be upward from here.